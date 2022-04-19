Bureau County Grand Jury indictments: April 12, 2022

The following cases were considered by the Bureau County Grand Jury on April 12:

Jose R. Gonzalez-Fernandez, 39, of Bronx, NY was indicted for the class X felony offense of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver cannabis. He is accused of possessing more than 5000 grams of a substance containing cannabis with the intent to deliver. An Agent from the Trident Task Force testified before the grand jury. Gonzalez-Fernandez is free from custody after posting bond in the amount of $75,000, 10% of which was posted for his release.

Randy T. Scott, Jr., 46, of Manlius was indicted for the class 2 felony offense of burglary. He is accused of entering a building located in Sheffield with the intent to commit a theft. A deputy from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department testified before the grand jury. Scott is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $20,000, 10% of which must be posted for his release.

Lishawn W. Byers-Coulter, 33, of University Park, IL was indicted for the class 3 felony offense of theft. He is accused of exerting unauthorized control of property of a Princeton business having a total retail value in excess of $500 and less than $10,000 intending to deprive the business permanently of the use of the said property. An officer from the Princeton Police Department testified before the grand jury. Byers-Coulter is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $50,000, 10% of which must be posted for his release.

Parris J. Anderson, 58, Park Forest, IL was indicted for the class 3 felony offense of theft. He is accused of exerting unauthorized control of property of a Princeton business having a total retail value in excess of $500 and less than $10,000 intending to deprive the business permanently of the use of the said property. An officer from the Princeton Police Department testified before the grand jury. Anderson is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $35,000, 10% of which must be posted for his release.

Billy Raye Tillotson, 53, Bureau was indicted for the class 3 felony offense of involuntary manslaughter. The defendant is accused acting in a reckless manner and performing an act likely to cause death or great bodily harm to a Bureau man by placing him in a chokehold, unintentionally causing the death of the Bureau man. A deputy from Bureau County Sheriff’s Department testified before the grand jury. Tillotson is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $150,000, 10% of which must be posted for his release.

Joshua A. Ellis, 44 of Princeton was indicted for the class 4 felony offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin. An officer from the Spring Valley Police Department testified before the grand jury. Ellis is free from custody after posting bond in the amount of $7,500, 10% of which was posted for his release.

William L. Zawacki, 46, of Spring Valley was indicted for the class 1 felony offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of possessing, with the intent to deliver 1 gram or more but less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin. An officer from the Spring Valley Police Department testified before the grand jury. Zawacki is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department with bond set in the amount of $50,000, 10% of which must be posted for his release.

These indictments were presented to the grand jury by Bureau County State’s Attorney Geno J. Caffarini, First Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel C. Anderson.

The Indictments were returned before Judge Marc Bernabei and Judge James Andreoni. There were no suppressed cases.

These indictments are only accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.