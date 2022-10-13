Justin Fields passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday’s Bears vs. Washington Commanders game

Player props for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play the Commanders at 7:15 p.m. central on Amazon Prime.

Justin Fields player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 0.5 (-234) 0.5 (+165) Total Passing Yards 170.5 (-115) 170.5 (-119) Total Interceptions 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-109) Total Passing Completions 14.5 (-106) 14.5 (-129) Total Passing Attempts 23.5 (-129) 23.5 (-106) Longest Passing Completion 32.5 (-113) 32.5 (-121) Total Rushing Yards 42.5 (-104) 42.5 (-131) First TD Scorer +800 Anytime TD Scorer +220 Player to score 2 or more TDs +1600

Fields trends:

Fields has thrown for a touchdown in only two games this season - Week 1 against the 49ers and last week against the Vikings.

Fields’ passing yards have increased for three straight weeks, and he has gone over 170.5 passing yards in each of the past two weeks.

The Bears’ QB has not thrown an interception since Week 3.

Fields has gone over 42.5 rushing yards in each of the past three games.

He has one rushing touchdown, which came in Week 2 at Green Bay.

