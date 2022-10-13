October 12, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsCaesars Promo CodeBetting NewsFootballHockeyBears News

Justin Fields passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday’s Bears vs. Washington Commanders game

Bet Chicago QB Justin Fields’ player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By John Sahly
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields scrambles up field during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

Player props for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play the Commanders at 7:15 p.m. central on Amazon Prime.

Justin Fields player passing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Passing TDs0.5 (-234)0.5 (+165)
Total Passing Yards170.5 (-115)170.5 (-119)
Total Interceptions0.5 (-125)0.5 (-109)
Total Passing Completions14.5 (-106)14.5 (-129)
Total Passing Attempts23.5 (-129)23.5 (-106)
Longest Passing Completion32.5 (-113)32.5 (-121)
Total Rushing Yards42.5 (-104)42.5 (-131)
First TD Scorer+800
Anytime TD Scorer+220
Player to score 2 or more TDs+1600

Fields trends:

Fields has thrown for a touchdown in only two games this season - Week 1 against the 49ers and last week against the Vikings.

Fields’ passing yards have increased for three straight weeks, and he has gone over 170.5 passing yards in each of the past two weeks.

The Bears’ QB has not thrown an interception since Week 3.

Fields has gone over 42.5 rushing yards in each of the past three games.

He has one rushing touchdown, which came in Week 2 at Green Bay.

[Go Full Caesar: Wager up to $1,250 for your first bet. If you don’t win, you’ll get 100% of your stake back as a Free Bet. And win or lose, you’ll also get 1,000 Reward Credits® and 1,000 Tier Credits]

More Commanders-Bears bets:

Commanders vs. Bears: Best Bet for Thursday Night Football on first-half Washington moneyline

Illinois bettors can play our boosted parlay for Bears vs. Commanders Thursday Night Football

This betting trend doesn’t bode well for Bears’ chances against Commanders on Thursday Night Football

Commanders-Bears “Thursday Night Football” odds, line, spread

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingChicago BearsJustin Fields
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.