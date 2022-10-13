Justin Fields passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday’s Bears vs. Washington Commanders game

Player props for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play the Commanders at 7:15 p.m. central on Amazon Prime.
Justin Fields player passing, touchdown props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Passing TDs
|0.5 (-234)
|0.5 (+165)
|Total Passing Yards
|170.5 (-115)
|170.5 (-119)
|Total Interceptions
|0.5 (-125)
|0.5 (-109)
|Total Passing Completions
|14.5 (-106)
|14.5 (-129)
|Total Passing Attempts
|23.5 (-129)
|23.5 (-106)
|Longest Passing Completion
|32.5 (-113)
|32.5 (-121)
|Total Rushing Yards
|42.5 (-104)
|42.5 (-131)
|First TD Scorer
|+800
|Anytime TD Scorer
|+220
|Player to score 2 or more TDs
|+1600
Fields trends:
Fields has thrown for a touchdown in only two games this season - Week 1 against the 49ers and last week against the Vikings.
Fields’ passing yards have increased for three straight weeks, and he has gone over 170.5 passing yards in each of the past two weeks.
The Bears’ QB has not thrown an interception since Week 3.
Fields has gone over 42.5 rushing yards in each of the past three games.
He has one rushing touchdown, which came in Week 2 at Green Bay.
[Go Full Caesar: Wager up to $1,250 for your first bet. If you don’t win, you’ll get 100% of your stake back as a Free Bet. And win or lose, you’ll also get 1,000 Reward Credits® and 1,000 Tier Credits]
More Commanders-Bears bets:
Commanders vs. Bears: Best Bet for Thursday Night Football on first-half Washington moneyline
Illinois bettors can play our boosted parlay for Bears vs. Commanders Thursday Night Football
This betting trend doesn’t bode well for Bears’ chances against Commanders on Thursday Night Football
Commanders-Bears “Thursday Night Football” odds, line, spread