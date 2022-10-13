David Montgomery rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday’s Bears vs. Washington Commanders game

Player props for Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play the Commanders at 7:15 p.m. central on Amazon Prime.

David Montgomery player rushing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 63.5 (-115) 63.5 (-119) Total Rushing Attempts 16.5 (-113) 16.5 (-121) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 84.5 (-117) 84.5 (-117) Total Receptions 2.5 (+116) 2.5 (-160) Total Receiving Yards 15.5 (-123) 15.5 (-111) Longest Reception 10.5 (-111) 10.5 (-123) First TD Scorer +400 Anytime TD Scorer -103 Player to score 2 or more TDs +525

Montgomery trends:

Montgomery missed Week 4 with an ankle injury but bounced back to get 12 rushes last week against Minnesota.

He has gone over 16.5 rushing attempts in only one game this season - Week 1 against San Francisco.

Montgomery has gone over 63.5 rushing yards just once this year, when we ran for 122 yards in Week 2 at Green Bay.

He scored his first touchdown of the season last week against the Vikings.

Montgomery has gone over 2.5 receptions twice this season.

