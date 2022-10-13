October 12, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsCaesars Promo CodeBetting NewsFootballHockeyBears News

David Montgomery rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday’s Bears vs. Washington Commanders game

Bet Chicago RB David Montgomery’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By John Sahly
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery celebrates after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown run during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (Abbie Parr/AP)

Player props for Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play the Commanders at 7:15 p.m. central on Amazon Prime.

David Montgomery player rushing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Rushing Yards63.5 (-115)63.5 (-119)
Total Rushing Attempts16.5 (-113)16.5 (-121)
Total Rushing + Receiving Yards84.5 (-117)84.5 (-117)
Total Receptions2.5 (+116)2.5 (-160)
Total Receiving Yards15.5 (-123)15.5 (-111)
Longest Reception10.5 (-111)10.5 (-123)
First TD Scorer+400
Anytime TD Scorer-103
Player to score 2 or more TDs+525

Montgomery trends:

Montgomery missed Week 4 with an ankle injury but bounced back to get 12 rushes last week against Minnesota.

He has gone over 16.5 rushing attempts in only one game this season - Week 1 against San Francisco.

Montgomery has gone over 63.5 rushing yards just once this year, when we ran for 122 yards in Week 2 at Green Bay.

He scored his first touchdown of the season last week against the Vikings.

Montgomery has gone over 2.5 receptions twice this season.

[Go Full Caesar: Wager up to $1,250 for your first bet. If you don’t win, you’ll get 100% of your stake back as a Free Bet. And win or lose, you’ll also get 1,000 Reward Credits® and 1,000 Tier Credits]

More Commanders-Bears bets:

Commanders vs. Bears: Best Bet for Thursday Night Football on first-half Washington moneyline

Illinois bettors can play our boosted parlay for Bears vs. Commanders Thursday Night Football

This betting trend doesn’t bode well for Bears’ chances against Commanders on Thursday Night Football

Commanders-Bears “Thursday Night Football” odds, line, spread

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingChicago BearsDavid Montgomery
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.