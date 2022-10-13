Darnell Mooney receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday’s Bears vs. Washington Commanders game

Player props for Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play the Commanders at 7:15 p.m. central on Amazon Prime.

Darnell Mooney player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 3.5 (+106) 3.5 (-145) Total Receiving Yards 42.5 (-115) 42.5 (-119) Longest Reception 19.5 (-125) 19.5 (-125) First TD Scorer +800 Anytime TD Scorer +220 Player to score 2 or more TDs +1800

Mooney trends:

After a slow start to the season, Mooney has seen his yardage totals increase, and has gone over 42.5 receiving yards in each of the past two games.

Mooney only has one game this year with 4 or more receptions.

Mooney’s longest reception has gone over 19.5 yards in each of his past two games, but none in the first three.

More Commanders-Bears bets:

Commanders-Bears “Thursday Night Football” odds, line, spread