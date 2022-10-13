October 12, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsCaesars Promo CodeBetting NewsFootballHockeyBears News

Darnell Mooney receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday’s Bears vs. Washington Commanders game

Bet Chicago WR Darnell Mooney’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By John Sahly
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) catches the ball with one hand against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) (Stacy Bengs/AP)

Player props for Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play the Commanders at 7:15 p.m. central on Amazon Prime.

Darnell Mooney player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions3.5 (+106)3.5 (-145)
Total Receiving Yards42.5 (-115)42.5 (-119)
Longest Reception19.5 (-125)19.5 (-125)
First TD Scorer+800
Anytime TD Scorer+220
Player to score 2 or more TDs+1800

Mooney trends:

After a slow start to the season, Mooney has seen his yardage totals increase, and has gone over 42.5 receiving yards in each of the past two games.

Mooney only has one game this year with 4 or more receptions.

Mooney’s longest reception has gone over 19.5 yards in each of his past two games, but none in the first three.

[Go Full Caesar: Wager up to $1,250 for your first bet. If you don’t win, you’ll get 100% of your stake back as a Free Bet. And win or lose, you’ll also get 1,000 Reward Credits® and 1,000 Tier Credits]

More Commanders-Bears bets:

Commanders vs. Bears: Best Bet for Thursday Night Football on first-half Washington moneyline

Illinois bettors can play our boosted parlay for Bears vs. Commanders Thursday Night Football

This betting trend doesn’t bode well for Bears’ chances against Commanders on Thursday Night Football

Commanders-Bears “Thursday Night Football” odds, line, spread

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingChicago BearsDarnell Mooney
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.