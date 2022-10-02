Justin Fields passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. New York Giants

Player props for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday against the New York Giants are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play New York at noon on Sunday.

Justin Fields player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 0.5 (-160) 0.5 (+116) Total Passing Yards 146.5 (-125) 146.5 (-109) Total Interceptions 0.5 (-174) 0.5 (+126) Total Passing Completions 13.5 (-118) 13.5 (-119) Total Passing Attempts 23.5 (-121) 23.5 (-113) Longest Passing Completion 28.5 (-121) 28.5 (-121) Total Rushing Yards 39.5 (-121) 39.5 (-121) Total Rushing Attempts 7.5 (-121) 7.5 (-113) First TD Scorer +800 Anytime TD Scorer +235

Fields trends:

Fields has thrown two touchdown passes all year, both coming in Week 1.

The 146.5 passing yards set as Fields’ over/under? Fields has been under that number in all three games, and it hasn’t been close (Week 1, 121 yards)

Fields has thrown at least one interception in each of his first three games this season.

The over/under for passing completions is set for 13.5 for Fields. His high so far this year in a game? Eight.

News and Notes:

Illinois bettors can bet on Justin Fields with this boosted parlay in NFL Week 4

Touchdown scorer picks for Bears at Giants in NFL Week 4

Justin Fields struggles against the blitz, but we like one QB prop bet for Bears at Giants

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light