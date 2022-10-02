October 02, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

Justin Fields passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. New York Giants

Bet Chicago QB Justin Fields’ player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrates after scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run during the first half against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrates after scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run during the first half against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (Morry Gash/AP)

Player props for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday against the New York Giants are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play New York at noon on Sunday.

Justin Fields player passing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Passing TDs0.5 (-160)0.5 (+116)
Total Passing Yards146.5 (-125)146.5 (-109)
Total Interceptions0.5 (-174)0.5 (+126)
Total Passing Completions13.5 (-118)13.5 (-119)
Total Passing Attempts23.5 (-121)23.5 (-113)
Longest Passing Completion28.5 (-121)28.5 (-121)
Total Rushing Yards39.5 (-121)39.5 (-121)
Total Rushing Attempts7.5 (-121)7.5 (-113)
First TD Scorer+800
Anytime TD Scorer+235

Fields trends:

Fields has thrown two touchdown passes all year, both coming in Week 1.

The 146.5 passing yards set as Fields’ over/under? Fields has been under that number in all three games, and it hasn’t been close (Week 1, 121 yards)

Fields has thrown at least one interception in each of his first three games this season.

The over/under for passing completions is set for 13.5 for Fields. His high so far this year in a game? Eight.

News and Notes:

Illinois bettors can bet on Justin Fields with this boosted parlay in NFL Week 4

Touchdown scorer picks for Bears at Giants in NFL Week 4

Justin Fields struggles against the blitz, but we like one QB prop bet for Bears at Giants

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingJustin FieldsChicago Bears