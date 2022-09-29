Illinois bettors can bet on Justin Fields with this boosted parlay in NFL Week 4

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is not having the start to his second year that he envisioned. He would be the first to admit that, and even said as much following the 23-20 win over the Houston Texans.

But a player like Fields has the talent to bounce back, and have a game where everything just clicks. This week’s matchup against the New York Giants feels like as good of a time as any for that to happen, and Caesars Sportsbook is counting on it.

Over 49.5 rushing yards

Fields got dangerously close to eclipsing this total in last week’s walk-off win over the Texans. Fields finished with a season-high 47 yards on eight attempts, a promising sign for an offense that lost running back David Mongomery to injury in that game. Whether or not Montgomery returns this week, Fields should be more involved in the run game.

As a rookie, Fields had two different games where he finished with at least 50 rushing yards. He piled up 103 yards on 10 attempts against the 49ers in Week 8, while recording 74 yards on nine attempts against the Packers in Week 14.

The easiest way for Luke Getsy and this staff to get Fields more comfortable is to put him on the move and simplify his reads. If a receiver isn’t open, Fields should be willing to take off and make something happen with his legs. Especially against a Giants defense that is going to come after him on Sunday.

At least one passing touchdown

The Bears haven’t asked Fields to do too much this season, as he has yet to have more than 17 passing attempts in a game through three weeks. Fields is 23-of-45 while the Bears are off to a 2-1 start to the season.

Despite these limited attempts, Fields has already thrown a pair of passing touchdowns. He registered both scores during a monsoon in Week 1, tossing touchdowns to Dante Pettis (51 yards) and Equanimeous St. Brown (18 yards) against the 49ers.

That big-play ability is still there, and bettors just need one from Fields this weekend for the boost to hit. According to Pro Football Focus, Fields has not recorded a single big-time throw after ranking second in the league (among quarterbacks with at least 200 attempts) with a big-time throw rate of 6.1% last year.

Let’s bet on Fields recording a big play this weekend to help get this boost home.