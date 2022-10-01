Touchdown scorer picks for Bears at Giants in NFL Week 4

For the second week in a row, points will be hard to come by when the Chicago Bears take on the New York Giants on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for noon at MetLife Stadium in a matchup between a pair of 2-1 squads.

Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, currently has a total of 39.5 for this week’s matchup. The Giants are also favored by three points, which has been the spread for much of the week.

But hopefully you have placed your side or total bet for this game by now. It is time for my weekly touchdown scorer pick, something I plan to do for every Bears game this season. These bets will be smaller because I don’t expect to have much success with this prop market over the course of the season.

That said, we did get a touchdown scorer pick right in last week’s 23-20 win over the Houston Texans. I was on rookie running back Dameon Pierce to find the endzone for the first time in his career, and that +108 ticket cashed on his 1-yard TD run in the second quarter. So, let’s try to stay hot this week.

Running backs favored to find paydirt

It should be no surprise that the running backs have the best odds of scoring on Sunday, especially considering both teams have leaned on the ground game through three weeks.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has +275 odds to score the first touchdown and -180 odds to score a TD at any point in the game at Caesars Sportsbook. Barkley has scored in two of the last three games, including on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.

Khalil Herbert, who is slated to get the start with David Montgomery ruled out, is +370 to score the first touchdown of the game and -107 to record a touchdown at any point in the contest. Herbert registered two rushing touchdowns and 157 yards on 20 carries when stepping in for Montgomery last weekend.

Shane Jackson’s pick

The entire point of this weekly column is to have fun. This is where I just want to have fun with my money, rather than looking for some kind of edge before placing a bet. As such, I want to have money on Herbert’s first start of the season.

Full disclosure: I covered Herbert back when he played at the collegiate level for the University of Kansas. Because of the talent Kansas had in the backfield, Herbert didn’t get as much of a workload as he deserved. But he always seemed to make the most of his touches, and it is clear the Bears saw that when they drafted him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“This guy is bringing a home-run ability every time he touches the football."



The Bears believe they got a steal in former #kufball RB Khalil Herbert after drafting him in the 6th round of the NFL Draft last weekend.https://t.co/LmbedCDcfX — Shane Jackson (@SJacksonBET) May 7, 2021

Herbert delivered in his lone two starts of the season as a rookie. He recorded 97 yards on 19 attempts against the Green Bay Packers before following that up with 100 yards on 18 carries against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Expect Herbert to capitalize on his opportunity once again this weekend. Fanduel’s Sportsbook is actually offering a +125 price on Herbert to score a TD, so that’s what I officially played in this market. But I don’t hate his +450 odds at Caesars Sportsbook to score two touchdowns, if you want even more juice.

Let’s root for Herbert together.

Pick: Khalil Herbert to score a TD (+125)

TD scorer results

Week 1: Darnell Mooney to score a TD — Loss

Week 2: AJ Dillon to score a TD — Loss

Week 3: Dameon Pierce to score a TD — Win