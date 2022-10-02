October 02, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

Darnell Mooney receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. New York Giants

Bet Chicago WR Darnell Mooney’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney puts a move on New York Giants free safety Xavier McKinney during their game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Player props for Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney on Sunday against the New York Giants are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play New York at noon on Sunday.

Darnell Mooney player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions3.5 (+102)3.5 (-139)
Total Receiving Yards35.5 (-117)35.5 (-117)
Longest Reception17.5 (-113)17.5 (-113)
First TD Scorer+1000
Anytime TD Scorer+275
Player to score 2 or more TDs+2300
Last TD Scorer+950

Mooney trends:

Mooney has only four receptions through three games, and only one game with more than one reception.

Through three games, Mooney has gone under 35.5 receiving yards in each game.

Mooney has yet to score a touchdown this season.

News and Notes:

Illinois bettors can bet on Justin Fields with this boosted parlay in NFL Week 4

Touchdown scorer picks for Bears at Giants in NFL Week 4

Justin Fields struggles against the blitz, but we like one QB prop bet for Bears at Giants

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingChicago BearsDarnell Mooney