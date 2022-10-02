Darnell Mooney receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. New York Giants

Player props for Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney on Sunday against the New York Giants are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bears play New York at noon on Sunday.

Darnell Mooney player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 3.5 (+102) 3.5 (-139) Total Receiving Yards 35.5 (-117) 35.5 (-117) Longest Reception 17.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) First TD Scorer +1000 Anytime TD Scorer +275 Player to score 2 or more TDs +2300 Last TD Scorer +950

Mooney trends:

Mooney has only four receptions through three games, and only one game with more than one reception.

Through three games, Mooney has gone under 35.5 receiving yards in each game.

Mooney has yet to score a touchdown this season.

News and Notes:

