Joe Mixon rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Miami Dolphins

Player props for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Joe Mixon rushing, receiving, touchdown props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total rushing yards
|63.5 (-135)
|63.5 (-101)
|Total rushing attempts
|16.5 (-131)
|16.5 (-104)
|Total rushing + receiving yards
|89.5 (-133)
|89.5 (-103)
|Total receptions
|3.5 (+110)
|3.5 (-151)
|Total receiving yards
|21.5 (-127)
|21.5 (-108)
|Longest reception
|11.5 (-115)
|11.5 (-119)
|First TD scorer
|+410
|Anytime TD scorer
|-130
|Player to score 2 or more TDs
|+360
|Player to score 3 or more TDs
|+1750
|Last TD scorer
|+450
Mixon has cleared the total rushing yards set for him against Miami just once this season.
At 3.5 receptions set for Thursday, Mixon has cleared the over to that number just once this year. He has three receptions in the other two games.
Twice this year, Mixon has cleared the 21.5 receiving yards total that’s set for him on Thursday against Miami and the 11.5 receiving yards set for him by Caesars on Thursday.
News and notes:
Thursday Night Football odds preview: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals trends and prediction
Cincinnati Bengals props vs. Miami Dolphins: Bet this outcome of first drive trend on Thursday night