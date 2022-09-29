Joe Mixon rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Miami Dolphins

Player props for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Joe Mixon rushing, receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total rushing yards 63.5 (-135) 63.5 (-101) Total rushing attempts 16.5 (-131) 16.5 (-104) Total rushing + receiving yards 89.5 (-133) 89.5 (-103) Total receptions 3.5 (+110) 3.5 (-151) Total receiving yards 21.5 (-127) 21.5 (-108) Longest reception 11.5 (-115) 11.5 (-119) First TD scorer +410 Anytime TD scorer -130 Player to score 2 or more TDs +360 Player to score 3 or more TDs +1750 Last TD scorer +450

Mixon has cleared the total rushing yards set for him against Miami just once this season.

At 3.5 receptions set for Thursday, Mixon has cleared the over to that number just once this year. He has three receptions in the other two games.

Twice this year, Mixon has cleared the 21.5 receiving yards total that’s set for him on Thursday against Miami and the 11.5 receiving yards set for him by Caesars on Thursday.

News and notes:

Thursday Night Football odds preview: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals trends and prediction

Cincinnati Bengals props vs. Miami Dolphins: Bet this outcome of first drive trend on Thursday night