September 28, 2022
Joe Mixon rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Miami Dolphins

By Shaw Local News Network
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) breaks free from New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Player props for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Joe Mixon rushing, receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total rushing yards63.5 (-135)63.5 (-101)
Total rushing attempts16.5 (-131)16.5 (-104)
Total rushing + receiving yards89.5 (-133)89.5 (-103)
Total receptions3.5 (+110)3.5 (-151)
Total receiving yards21.5 (-127)21.5 (-108)
Longest reception11.5 (-115)11.5 (-119)
First TD scorer+410
Anytime TD scorer-130
Player to score 2 or more TDs+360
Player to score 3 or more TDs+1750
Last TD scorer+450

Mixon has cleared the total rushing yards set for him against Miami just once this season.

At 3.5 receptions set for Thursday, Mixon has cleared the over to that number just once this year. He has three receptions in the other two games.

Twice this year, Mixon has cleared the 21.5 receiving yards total that’s set for him on Thursday against Miami and the 11.5 receiving yards set for him by Caesars on Thursday.

News and notes:

