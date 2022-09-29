Joe Burrow passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Miami Dolphins

Player props for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Joe Burrow passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 1.5 (-174) 1.5 (+126) Total Passing Yards 275.5 (-117) 275.5 (-117) Total Interceptions 0.5 (+104) 0.5 (-142) Total Passing Completions 24.5 (-109) 24.5 (-125) Total Passing Attempts 36.5 (+100) 36.5 (-137) Longest Passing Completion 37.5 (-113) 37.5 (-121) Total Rushing Yards 11.5 (-117) 11.5 (-117) First TD scorer +1750 Anytime TD scorer +440 Player to score 2 or more TDs +4000 Last TD scorer +1800

Joe Burrow trends:

Twice this season, Burrow has eclipsed the 1.5 passing touchdown total set for him for Thursday against Miami.

Once this season, Burrow has thrown for more than 275.5 yards. He hit 275 exactly in Week 3 against the Jets.

Once this season, Burrow has thrown a completion longer than 37.5 yards.

Burrow has yet to run for a touchdown, but has two games of more than 11.5 rushing yards.

He has thrown exactly 36 attempts in each of his past two games.

News and notes:

Thursday Night Football odds preview: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals trends and prediction

Cincinnati Bengals props vs. Miami Dolphins: Bet this outcome of first drive trend on Thursday night