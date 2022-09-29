September 29, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

Joe Burrow passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Miami Dolphins

Bet Joe Burrow props with our Caesars Sportsbook bonus offer

By Shaw Local News Network
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

Player props for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Joe Burrow passing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Passing TDs1.5 (-174)1.5 (+126)
Total Passing Yards275.5 (-117)275.5 (-117)
Total Interceptions0.5 (+104)0.5 (-142)
Total Passing Completions24.5 (-109)24.5 (-125)
Total Passing Attempts36.5 (+100)36.5 (-137)
Longest Passing Completion37.5 (-113)37.5 (-121)
Total Rushing Yards11.5 (-117)11.5 (-117)
First TD scorer+1750
Anytime TD scorer+440
Player to score 2 or more TDs+4000
Last TD scorer+1800

Joe Burrow trends:

Twice this season, Burrow has eclipsed the 1.5 passing touchdown total set for him for Thursday against Miami.

Once this season, Burrow has thrown for more than 275.5 yards. He hit 275 exactly in Week 3 against the Jets.

Once this season, Burrow has thrown a completion longer than 37.5 yards.

Burrow has yet to run for a touchdown, but has two games of more than 11.5 rushing yards.

He has thrown exactly 36 attempts in each of his past two games.

News and notes:

Thursday Night Football odds preview: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals trends and prediction

Cincinnati Bengals props vs. Miami Dolphins: Bet this outcome of first drive trend on Thursday night

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGamblingCincinnati Bengals