NFL Week 5 picks against the spread: 3 best bets including Rams vs. Cowboys and Bengals at Ravens

It is time to turn our attention to Week 5 of the NFL season, even though this slate might not be as competitive as last weekend.

There are six different games with a spread of a touchdown or greater in Week 5, after having one such contest last weekend. That can make navigating the board even more tricky for bettors.

Fortunately for you, I’ve done just that and found a few different spread picks that caught my eye. These odds are as provided by Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports.

The time to jump on the Dolphins is now, as this line will likely settle in at 3.5. I still think that is too low, as my power ratings make the Dolphins favored by five in this road matchup against an AFC East rival.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater might be a drop-off from Tua Tagovailoa, but I do question how much. Teddy has been a serviceable player throughout his eight-year career, playing for five different teams.

But head coach Mike McDaniel just might be a quarterback’s best friend. The rookie head coach has been able to make life easier on his signal callers, utilizing motion and play-action on a regular basis.

The Jets were fortunate to pull off a 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but I think they are due for a harsh reminder about the nature of the NFL from a legitimate AFC contender.

Pick: Dolphins -3 (-120) — Play to -3.5

I jumped on this line before the Rams posted a dud on Monday Night Football, but that just means everybody can get this line now. I make the Rams a 6-point favorite in this matchup, so I’m willing to back Sean McVay’s squad even after what we all saw under the bright lights.

The 49ers are a bad matchup for the Rams, even if that 24-9 affair highlighted some concerns for the defending champs. This is the time for the Rams to get right, with home meetings against the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers on deck before their bye.

Cooper Rush has been solid in Dak Prescott’s absence, but a matchup against an Aaron Donald-led defense should silence any rumblings of a quarterback controversy. The key for the Rams will be finding any offensive production outside of Cooper Kupp, who leads the league with 42 catches for 402 yards and three touchdowns.

If the Rams lose this game, I will start to get worried. For now, I’m going to buy low on the team that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy just nine months ago.

Pick: Rams -4.5 (-110) — Play to 5.5

This week’s Sunday Night Football showdown will have a major impact on the AFC North race. The Bengals are 2-2 after winning the division a year ago and making a magical run to the Super Bowl. The Ravens, who were the preseason favorites to win the AFC North, are also 2-2 after a pair of late-game collapses.

The Ravens have trailed for a total of 14 seconds in their two losses, both of which have taken place at home. There is an argument to back the borderline elite team, but this is not a matchup that favors John Harbaugh’s squad.

During a 10-7 campaign a year ago, the Bengals won both meetings by a combined 82-38 margin. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow struggles to avoid pressure, but the Ravens don’t have the talent up front to get to him. He will have plenty of time to get the ball to his talented playmakers such as Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, both of whom dominated the Ravens’ secondary last season.

The Bengals have a full 10 days of rest ahead of this matchup, and have received some betting interest early in the week. The spread might not move below a field goal, but I do like getting the favorable juice on the 3-point spread as of Wednesday.

Pick: Bengals +3 (+100)