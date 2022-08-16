2022 Chicago Bears training camp: Offense, defense grades for Aug. 16

LAKE FOREST – Training camp is back in full force and the NFL season is right around the corner. Each day during Bears training camp, Shaw Local will grade the Bears’ offensive and defensive performances.

Shaw Local Senior Bears analyst Hub Arkush and Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond will be out at Halas Hall in Lake Forest each day during camp. Follow Hammond on Twitter here, and follow Arkush on Twitter here.

These grades are subjective and take into account many different factors. No two practices are the same, either. Some days the team will work on specific scenarios like the red zone or two-minute drill, while other days practice could be reduced to a simple walk-through. A good day or a bad day in training camp certainly won’t make or break the season.

Offense: C-

It wasn’t as tough a day as yesterday for the offense, but it still wasn’t a great performance. The passing game has been out of sync the last two days. On Monday, it was because the offensive line was allowing sack after sack. On Tuesday, there was just no rhythm or flow between quarterback Justin Fields and his receivers. Fields was forced to hit his check downs frequently.

The run game has been decent, but running back David Montgomery sat out team drills, which might indicate that he won’t play in Thursday’s preseason game in Seattle.

Offensive star of the day: Teven Jenkins

Bears lineman Teven Jenkins took reps at right guard for the second day in a row. On Tuesday, he played the position with the first-team offense for much of the day.

Defense: B-

Monday was one of the best days for the defensive line, albeit without pads. The sacks came in bunches on Monday. On Tuesday, the pass rush wasn’t as successful, but the secondary had a really nice day defending the Bears’ wide receivers.

Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker sat out practice for a second day in a row. DeAndre Houston-Carson saw reps with the first-team defense in his place.

Defensive star of the day: Duke Shelley

Cornerback Duke Shelley, who returned to practice this week after sitting out several days with an injury, had several nice pass breakups throughout practice and nearly intercepted one pass from Fields.