2022 Chicago Bears training camp: Offense, defense grades for Aug. 15

LAKE FOREST – Training camp is back in full force and the NFL season is right around the corner. Each day during Bears training camp, Shaw Local will grade the Bears’ offensive and defensive performances.

These grades are subjective and take into account many different factors. No two practices are the same, either. Some days the team will work on specific scenarios like the red zone or two-minute drill, while other days practice could be reduced to a simple walk-through. A good day or a bad day in training camp certainly won’t make or break the season.

Offense: D+

With a quick turnaround between Saturday’s preseason win over the Chiefs and Thursday’s game against Seattle, the Bears practiced without pads Monday. It was a short, quick practice with limited contact.

Quarterback Justin Fields and receiver Darnell Mooney connected on several nice passes in the red zone at the start of practice, but things went downhill for the offense after that.

The offensive line struggled to protect Fields. During a two-minute drill late in practice, the Bears likely would’ve given up at least three sacks. They played on, though, for the sake of the drill. Needing a touchdown, Fields threw an incomplete pass in the end zone after getting flushed out of the pocket.

Offensive star of the day: Dazz Newsome

Newsome made a leaping catch for a big gain during the two-minute drill. The completion got the offense near the goal line.

Defense: B+

The defensive line did a great job creating pressure. Robert Quinn was all over the place and had his way with rookie tackle Braxton Jones. Al-Quadin Muhammad and Mario Edwards Jr. found their ways to the quarterback at various times. Even linebacker Nicholas Morrow, coming on a blitz, penetrated unblocked into the backfield.

Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon returned to the practice field for the first time in a while, but rookie safety Jaquan Brisker sat out Monday, possibly due to injury.

Defensive star of the day: Robert Quinn

Quinn would’ve had multiple sacks in team drills on Monday. He beat left tackle Braxton Jones on several plays.