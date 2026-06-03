Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams to appear on ‘Madden 27′ cover

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams earned some national recognition for his growing stardom on the field. The “Madden” video game franchise announced that Williams would appear on the cover of its next game, set to come out for next season.

Williams will become the first Bears player to ever appear on the “Madden” cover since the game was first released in 1988. He’s set to appear in his “Jumpman” pose that he made popular during a throw against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card game last season. Another version will have him doing his “Iceman” pose that he also used throughout the playoffs.

Caleb Williams is on the cover of Madden 27 (Photo provided by EA SPORTS)

The recognition comes after Williams, a former No. 1 overall pick, put together one of the best quarterback seasons in Bears history. He broke the team’s single-season passing record and helped lead the Bears back to the playoffs and earn a postseason win.

The “Jumpman” Michael Jordan-like logo is in ode to the way that Williams made history last season. Chicago completed seven comeback wins last season when it trailed with two minutes left in the game. Some of those heroics were completed thanks to Williams’ ability to escape pressure and throw improbable passes, like the game-tying touchdown to tight end Cole Kmet against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round last season.

Appearing on the “Madden” cover has become one of the biggest honors for NFL players. It is usually given to a player who’s had an MVP-like season or someone who took the NFL by storm with their incredible play.

There is also a curse attributed to being on the cover, however. Many fans believe that players who appear on the “Madden” cover are cursed for the next season, whether that’s because of poor play or even injury.