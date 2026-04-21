Chicago Bears’ TJ Edwards, Colston Loveland win annual Brian Piccolo Award

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards runs after Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs as he scores a touchdown during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

When Chicago Bears players voted for the veteran and rookie 2025 Brian Piccolo Awards last season during a team meeting, many players started looking at linebacker T.J. Edwards.

Yes Edwards had won the veteran award the previous two seasons. But he felt his teammates needed to know something.

“You know like anyone can get this award,” Edwards recalled saying Tuesday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

His teammates didn’t listen. Despite his humble joke, Bears players rewarded him with the veteran award for the third straight year. Tight end Colston Loveland won the rookie award.

“It’s crazy,” Edwards said. “I think I play this game, why I fell in love with this game, was respect of my peers. Respect of my teammates. To get something that’s solely based on what your teammates think, it’s incredible. I think just try to be myself, try to talk to everyone because it’s nice to go to work when you actually know and care for the people around you. So, it’s pretty easy to just come in and be yourself. So, it is cool.”

The Piccolo Award, named in honor of the former Bears running back who died of cancer, is voted on by Bears players, who select one veteran and one rookie teammate who they feel best exemplified the courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication and sense of humor of the late Piccolo. Established in 1970 following Piccolo’s death, the award originally honored one rookie each season before it was expanded to include a veteran player in 1992.

Edwards’ third straight win came after a different season for the veteran linebacker. It came after he battled injuries for most of the season last year and still made a mark in the locker room.

He appeared in 10 games last season, the fewest he’s played in a season during his seven-year career. Edwards finished the season with 67 tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown and three quarterback hits.

The run of injuries continued in the playoffs as he suffered a fractured fibula in the team’s NFC Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers.

On Tuesday, Edwards said he felt great. He thought he just rolled his ankle when the injury first happened. But since then, he’s worked hard to get back on the field sometime during the summer, even if he didn’t want to put out a specific timeline for his return.

“Knowing me, I will push as hard as I can to move it as quickly as possible, but I also want to be smart about it, too,” Edwards said. “It is April and as hard as it is for me to not be out there during phase one, I know that I’m on a really good plan with the trainers. I’ll be ready when it’s time to go.”

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland celebrates after catching a two-point conversion during their NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Loveland made a big impact during his rookie season after Bears general manager Ryan Poles selected him No. 10 overall last year.

After a slower start, Loveland became quarterback Caleb Williams' go-to target in critical situations toward the end of last season and the playoffs. He led the team with 713 receiving yards and added six touchdowns.

The Bears are hoping Loveland can take another major step with a full offseason ahead of him. He missed most of last offseason as he recovered from a shoulder surgery and had to make up for lost time during training camp.

Loveland was honored to be recognized for the award. But for him, it just meant he has to do even better on the field and in the locker room next season.

“It just sets a new standard,” Loveland said. “Next year, how can I do a little more to become a better teammate? Yeah, It’s truly an honor. Beautiful speeches in there from everyone. It’s a blessing to be here.”