Chicago Bears re-sign cornerback Jaylon Jones to one-year deal

Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Jones (33) warms up against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California last season. (Eakin Howard/AP)

The Chicago Bears announced that they re-signed special teamer Jaylon Jones to a one-year contract Monday.

Jones will return for his fifth season with the Bears since they signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals last offseason, but Chicago claimed Jones off waivers in August.

Over 15 games last season, Jones made an impact at times on special teams during the regular season and two playoff games. His 12 special teams tackles tied for the third-most by any Bears special teams contributor last year.

Jones has appeared in 56 games over four seasons for the Bears. He had 31 total special teams tackles over those four years, tied for the most by any Bears special teams player during that time.

He’s also stepped in at times at cornerback during his career. Jones played 46% of the defensive snaps during his rookie season and started in four games. Those numbers dwindled to about 15% over the next two seasons.

Last year, Jones appeared in 39 defensive snaps.