Andrew Billings earns Chicago Bears’ 2025 Ed Block Courage Award

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, right, scrambles away from Chicago Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) before throwing a touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk last season in Santa Clara, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

The Chicago Bears named defensive tackle Andrew Billings as their 2025 Ed Block Courage Award recipient Tuesday.

The annual honor recognizes a player from each NFL team who embodies courage, compassion, commitment and community service. Bears athletic trainers organized the vote that was later voted on by players. Billings will receive the award during a banquet Wednesday.

Billings completed his third season with the Bears last year. He played in all 17 games during the regular season and both playoff matchups a year after a torn pectoral muscle limited Billings to eight games in 2024. Billings had 31 tackles, five quarterback hits and one sack last year and is set to be a free agent when the new league years starts Wednesday.

The Cincinnati Bengals originally drafted Billings in the fourth round in 2016 and he spent three seasons with Cincinnati before he opted not to play during the 2020 season. He spent a year each with the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders before he signed a three-year contract with the Bears in

The honor is named after Ed Block, a longtime Baltimore Colts athletic trainer who was a pioneer in the athletic training field. Block and his wife dedicated their lives to helping children in distress as foster parents and advisers.