Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Bears

Chicago Bears’ D’Marco Jackson named Week 15 NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson celebrates after stopping the Pittsburgh Stelers offense late in the fourth quarter sealing the win Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in their game at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson celebrates after stopping the Pittsburgh Stelers offense late in the fourth quarter sealing the win last month in their game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

By Michal Dwojak

The NFL named Chicago Bears linebacker D’Marco Jackson the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15 on Wednesday.

Jackson earned the honor after having a career game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He recorded his first career interception and sack in what was his fourth career start. The interception came in the third quarter and resulted in a touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Williams to wide receiver DJ Moore on the very next play.

It’s been an impressive four-game stretch for Jackson, who signed with the Bears after training camp because of his familiarity with Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. Jackson stepped up once starters Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and Noah Sewell were all out of the lineup because of injuries.

Jackson is the team’s first NFC Defensive Player of the Week since Week 1 last season. He’s the fifth Bears player to earn a NFC Player of the Week/Month this season.

Chicago BearsDeKalb County Front HeadlinesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesKendall County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesLake County Journal Front HeadlinesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesOgle County Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front HeadlinesWill County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front HeadlinesCaleb WilliamsDJ MooreTremaine Edmunds
Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.