Chicago Bears’ D’Marco Jackson named Week 15 NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson

The NFL named Chicago Bears linebacker D’Marco Jackson the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15 on Wednesday.

Jackson earned the honor after having a career game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He recorded his first career interception and sack in what was his fourth career start. The interception came in the third quarter and resulted in a touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Williams to wide receiver DJ Moore on the very next play.

It’s been an impressive four-game stretch for Jackson, who signed with the Bears after training camp because of his familiarity with Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. Jackson stepped up once starters Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and Noah Sewell were all out of the lineup because of injuries.

Jackson is the team’s first NFC Defensive Player of the Week since Week 1 last season. He’s the fifth Bears player to earn a NFC Player of the Week/Month this season.