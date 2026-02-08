Chicago Bears reportedly promote Press Taylor to offensive coordinator

Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts a few years ago in Jacksonville, Florida. The Bears reportedly promoted Taylor to be their offensive coordinator Sunday. (Gary McCullough/AP)

The Chicago Bears will reportedly promote the team’s passing game coordinator Press Taylor to be its new offensive coordinator. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the news Sunday.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson decided to stay within his coaching staff and with someone who previously had offensive coordinator experience. Johnson chose Taylor to replace Declan Doyle, who left a little over a week ago to become the new offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

Taylor was part of Johnson’s inaugural coaching staff last season that helped transform the team’s culture, develop quarterback Caleb Williams and turned the Bears offense into one of the best. Chicago finished with the third-best rushing attack in the NFL and also added a top half passing game. Taylor was also part of the group that also helped Williams take a big step in his second season.

The Bears also started winning as the culture changed in Chicago. The franchise earned its first playoff berth since 2020, its first NFC North title since 2018 and its first playoff win in 15 years.

This will be the second time Taylor will have the offensive coordinator title. He previously served at the Jacksonville Jaguar’ OC in 2022-24. Taylor also spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive staff and worked his way to become the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator with the team. He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018.

Taylor will likely fill in the same role that Doyle did in his first season. Johnson is the team’s play caller. So Doyle worked on advanced scouting, led some offensive meetings and made halftime adjustments, amongst other things.

Taylor’s experience within the offense will make for a smooth transition and should help Williams’ and the offense’s development be seamless heading into the second season with Johnson.