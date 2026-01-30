Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle reportedly leaves for Ravens

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle will reportedly leave to become the new offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the move on Friday.

Doyle will be allowed to leave for the same position because he will be the Ravens’ play caller under first-year head coach Jesse Minter. Normally coaching changes that involve a lateral move to another team are blocked. Bears head coach Ben Johnson is Chicago’s primary play caller and will continue to do so moving forward.

ESPN sources: the Baltimore Ravens are hiring Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle as their offensive coordinator. Doyle can leave because, in Baltimore, he will have play-calling responsibility. But new Ravens HC Jesse Minter now has someone to run Baltimore’s offense. pic.twitter.com/ad4iDXLjyh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2026

The hiring comes after Doyle reportedly interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator spot earlier in the offseason. But Doyle reportedly withdrew his name from consideration before the Eagles ultimately hired Sean Mannion for the role.

Doyle spent one season with the Bears as part of Johnson’s initial staff. Hired at just 28 years old, Doyle had an impressive resume working with Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, both with the New Orleans Saints and the Broncos. Doyle helped Johnson get ahead of each week’s matchup as he handled his first season as a head coach.

Despite his young age, Doyle showed his wealth of knowledge throughout the season as he helped quarterback Caleb Williams develop under a new staff. The Bears’ offense developed into a top-10 in the NFL, including the third-best running attack in the league. Doyle played a role in helping Chicago get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and win its first playoff game in 15 years.

Johnson had been impressed by what Doyle had done in his lone year with the Bears toward the end of the season.

“[Doyle’s] done a phenomenal job this year,” Johnson said. “He’s everything I thought he was gonna be and some. He’s got tremendous presence in front of the players. Extremely smart. He’s picked up the offense quickly throughout the spring and camp and has been able to augment to it. We’ve got such a strong coaching staff from coordinators to position coaches to some of these young coaches as well, they’re gonna continue to ascend, and I think the future’s bright for a guy like Declan.”

Johnson will now look for his second offensive coordinator in as many seasons. He could look within his staff at coaches like passing game coordinator Press Taylor, assistant head coach and wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, and others.

He could also potentially look at another young offensive mind trying to get his start.