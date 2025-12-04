Chicago Bears injury report: Rome Odunze, Tyrique Stevenson miss practice Thursday

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) warms up before playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday in Philadelphia. (Chris Szagola/AP)

The Chicago Bears were without a couple key players Thursday as they returned to the practice field.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) both missed practice a day after the Bears said both would’ve missed practice in an estimated report. Stevenson missed Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles while Odunze has been out this week.

Left guard Joe Thuney (rest) and rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite (shoulder) also missed practice Thursday.

The Bears continued to get encouraging news from its linebacking corps. T.J. Edwards (hamstring/hand) was ruled limited for a second straight day while Noah Sewell (elbow) was full once again. Friday will be a big day to see whether Chicago can get both guys back into its starting lineup.

Rookie running Kyle Monangai (ankle) improved to limited Thursday after he wouldn’t have practiced Wednesday. Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (concussion), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Dominique Robinson (concussion) were all full participants for a second straight day.