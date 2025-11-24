What Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears said Monday after beating the Steelers

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson watches his team Sunday during their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and some players met with reporters at Halas Hall on Monday a day after the Bears pulled off another thrilling win, this time against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bears are on a roll. They’ve won eight of their last nine games after different defensive role players stepped up Sunday. Meanwhile, quarterback Caleb Williams made enough plays to put up 31 points on the board.

Chicago won’t have too much time to reflect on the win as they get back to work to prepare for their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday in Philadelphia. Here are three of the most interesting things the Bears said Monday.

On Caleb Williams’ strengths, weaknesses

Williams ended Sunday with an overall good performance. He threw for 239 yards and completed three touchdown passes to lead the Bears to 31 points, which tied for the second-most they’ve scored in a game this season.

But Williams was frustrated when he spoke with reporters after the game Sunday, particularly about his performance from the first half. Williams went 10-for-21, a 48% completion rate, and threw for 120 yards. But he missed on a few passes that would’ve been big completions.

He said after that for some reason he couldn’t get into a groove until the second half.

“For some guys I’ve been around, it’s, hey, let’s just get them a couple completions on quick game,” Johnson said. “Let’s go to quick game and get the ball out of his hands quick and shorter throws, get him back on track, get in a rhythm. Each guy’s a little bit different. I dunno that that’s the answer necessarily for Caleb.”

Once Williams did get into a groove, he did it by throwing down the middle. He hit a wide-open DJ Moore in the third quarter for a touchdown and darted a pass to Rome Odunze for 22 yards in the second quarter. According to Next Gen Stats, Williams went 10-of-14 down the middle for 135 yards.

That’s been an area Johnson said Williams has made a dramatic improvement in since the springtime.

“Some guys get a little bit nervous and get a little bit afraid to do that,” Johnson said. “He’s not that tight. He’s always been a high-level seam thrower or bender versus two high. But now, when you’re talking about the daggers or the drift routes that we have in, I think he’s done a nice job of trusting the fact that he can turn his back to the defense and yet still flip around and make a decision whether to pull the trigger or not.”

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams celebrates Sunday after their 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

On an improved offensive line

One of the biggest, if not the biggest, improvements the Bears have made this season was on display once again Sunday. The Bears offensive line put together another dominant performance despite battling some injuries.

The unit limited a talented Steelers defensive push rush to one quarterback hit, two pressures and two quarterback hurries. The lone blemish was Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt’s end zone strip sack in the second quarter, but Williams should’ve throw the ball away earlier on the play.

Sunday was a continuation of the offensive line’s ascension to becoming one of the best in the NFL. Chicago has the third-highest pass-blocking grade (71.9) according to Pro Football Focus and the fifth-highest run-blocking grade (75.7).

“I think more than anything it’s probably just the gelling of those guys,” Johnson said. “They certainly understand the schemes that we’re running at a higher level. We do try to help out sometimes with our backs or our receivers or our tight ends, whether it’s presence or chips and nudges just to be as firm as we can be on the edges. But I think the communication aspect is at a high level.”

The unit got a big performance from rookie Ozzy Trapilo at left tackle, who played for an injured Theo Benedet. The second-round pick made his first career start and held his own against some tough rushers. He allowed one quarterback hurry and had the eighth-highest pass-blocking grade (84.6) heading into Monday night.

Trapilo has been forced to adjust a lot in his rookie year. He first competed in the starting left tackle competition before the Bears moved him to the backup role at right tackle. Trapilo kept working at different spots and made the most of his opportunity Sunday.

“[It’s] a lot of good habits and those are formed, whether he’s playing or not, he’s preparing, practicing and dedicating himself to be ready when that situation comes up,” center Drew Dalman said. “So that came up and he was ready to go. A lot of testament for his focus over the course of the season to be ready.”

On getting the role players ready

Sunday’s win was one where the Bears’ depth played a key role. Chicago played without six starters in its secondary and linebacking corps, a starter on the defensive line as well as Benedet.

Different players stepped up in different moments. Linebackers D’Marco Jackson and Amen Ogbongbemiga made impacts while Trapilo and rookie offensive lineman Luke Newman also stepped in when their numbers were called.

“[I’m] super proud of the guys who stepped up and answered that call,” defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “But I’m not surprised at all. We all pay the same price to go out there and sacrifice and play football the Chicago Bear way we want to play it. That’s what happened.”

While it all comes down to players performing their tasks, they also have to be put in a spot to succeed. Johnson said Monday that he’s used to the amount of injuries that happen for every team at this part of the season.

Because of that, he and his coaching staff have emphasized the importance of everyone being ready at a moment’s notice.

“The vision has been from the time we ended training camp that if you’re a special teams player on the 53, be ready to be starting at some point on offense or defense,” Johnson said. “Likewise, if you’re a practice squad player, be ready to be called up. We’ve tried to develop them over the course of the year — our coaching staff, I think they do a really good job of not just coaching the guys that are gonna be playing Sunday, but making sure we’re coaching the show teams as well.”