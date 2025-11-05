Chicago Bears’ Colston Loveland named Week 9 NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) scores a touchdown during the second half of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean/AP)

Chicago Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 9 on Wednesday.

The honor came after a historic performance for Loveland against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He finished the game with a career-high 118 receiving yards on six catches and two touchdowns. Loveland’s biggest catch came in the final minute Sunday when he caught a 58-yard go-ahead touchdown to give the Bears a late lead and avoid a disastrous loss.

Per the Bears, he became the first Bears rookie tight end to catch more than 100 yards and multiple touchdowns since Mike Ditka did it in 1961. Loveland’s touchdown is the third-longest game-winning touchdown reception in the final two minutes of a fourth quarter or overtime by any NFL rookie since at least 1970. It was also the longest game-winning receiving touchdown by a tight end since 2015.

Loveland became the second Bears player this season to win the weekly honor. Quarterback Caleb Williams won the NFC honor in Week 3.

Loveland is the first Bears rookie to be named NFC Offensive Player of the Week since 2016 when running back Jordan Howard won it and just the third Bears rookie to receive the acknowledgement in the award’s history. He also became the first rookie tight end across the NFL to be named Offensive Player of the Week since 2002.