Putnam County library district events set for July

The Putnam County Public Library District will host several programs and events in July.

County events

The library district will be closed for the Fourth of July Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4.

Hennepin branch, 214 N. Fourth St.

Shrek the Musical Cast: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. Attendees can meet the Putnam County Community Theatre’s cast of “Shrek the Musical.” For more information, call 815-310-0320 or email pccommunitytheatre@gmail.com.

Freezer Pop day: Tuesday, July 8. Participants will be served Freezer Pops.

Cricut: Tuesday, July 8, through Friday, July 10. Attendees can learn how to create items with the library’s Cricut Maker. Appointments are required. The event is intended for adults.

OSF King Care A Van: 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 10. The van will offer services including health care navigation, program enrollment, resources connections, health screenings, technology assistance and a virtual OSF OnCall provider visit. Services such as the health screenings are free. Paid services will be billed similarly to traditional office visits. Appointments are not required.

T-Rexplorers Dinosaur Discoveries!: 4 p.m. Friday, July 10. Participants can learn dinosaur facts and discover authentic dinosaur fossils. The program will be led by T-Rexplorers. The program is open to children ages five to 12.

OSF Managing Stress workshop: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. Attendees with chronic conditions will be able to learn about self-care strategies and stress reduction and relaxation increase techniques. The workshop is intended for adults. Registration is required. To register, call 309-308-5812.

National Museum of the American Solider Chow Down!: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16, online via Zoom. Participants can learn about Navy food throughout history. The event will be led by the National Museum of the American Solider. To view the event, visit tinyurl.com/mf9jyras.

Westclox Museum: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18. Attendees will be able to learn about the Western Clock Company’s history. Donations also will be accepted.

Heirlooms: Your Family History Is American History: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23. Participants can listen to U.S. history stories told through family heirlooms and artifacts from personal property appraiser Carolyn Law. Attendees also will be able to bring a hand-held object for group discussion. No appraisals will be conducted.

Making Mocktails: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, online via Zoom. Attendees will be able to learn how to craft mocktails with Backyard Patch Herbs owner Marcy Lautanen-Raleigh. A shopping list and recipes will be provided. To view the program, visit tinyurl.com/y6nfe5m8.

Mahjong: Thursday, July 16. Participants can play games of Mahjong.

Chess: Thursday, July 23. Attendees will be able to play games of chess.

National Bagelfest Day: Tuesday, July 28. Participants can receive bagels served by the library.

All Age Yoga: 8 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursday and Fridays. The event will be led by Yoga Alliance instructor Matt. Attendees must bring their own yoga mats.

Midweek Dino Makers: Wednesdays.

Make it Dino Friday: Fridays.

Putnam County Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. Attendees will be able to select books, share book ideas and complete the club’s book list.

Granville branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

Sun Prints: A Cyanotype Workshop: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2. Participants can be introduced to cyanotype printing. Attendees also will be able to create cyanotype prints and watch a Victoria and Albert Museum video. The workshop is open to people ages 10 and older.

Movie Matinee: Hamilton: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. Attendees will be able to watch a filmed production of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical “Hamilton.” “Hamilton” tells the story of the rise and fall of founding father, immigrant, writer and soldier Alexander Hamilton.

Mini Masterpieces: America at 250: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. Participants can create a small art piece inspired by the U.S.’s past, present or future. Artwork creative prompts include “Then, Now, Next,” “What Freedom Looks Like,” “My America” or “A Moment in American Life.”

The Forgotten Front: Illinois in the Revolutionary War: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the library and online via Zoom. Historical researcher and freelance writer Tom Emery will discuss his most recent book “Illinois in the Revolutionary War.” Registration is required for online attendance. To register, visit t.ly/hyHPT.

Stitching the Past: A Colonial Sampler Workshop: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9. Attendees will be introduced to the sampler’s history and what us says about 18th century America girlhood and daily life. Participants also will be able to create a take-home burlap sampler.

Docs & Dialogue: Revolutionary War Weapons: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. “Revolutionary War Weapons” explores strategy, skill and innovation stories which shaped the Revolutionary War’s most pivotal battles. The 53-minute documentary is rated PG and part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

Dino at Dusk: A Silhouette Art Workshop: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. Participants can paint a sunset sky layered with black silhouettes of a dinosaur, tree and birds. Materials will be provided. The program is intended for people ages 10 and older.

Voices of the Revolution: From Screen to Sources: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. Attendees will be able to watch a screening of the Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt documentary “The American Revolution.” Participants also can use the “By the People” program to work with real historical documents from colonial America through the early Republic.

One Giant Leap: A Family Space Celebration: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16. Participants can celebrate the 1969 Moon Landing’s anniversary. The event includes a reading of the book “Max Goes to the Moon” by Jeffrey Bennet, NASA-inspired science activity and take-home moon art piece. Materials will be provided. The event is open to families with children ages six and older.

Docs & Dialogue: Change, Not Charity: The ADA Act: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. “Change, Not Charity: The ADA Act” tells the story of the decades-long equality and accessibility fight culminating in the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The 52-minute documentary is rated PG and part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

Carve Your Story: An Introduction to Petroglyph Art: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. Attendees will be able to explore the tradition of carving stories into stone. Participants also can view a documentary screening featuring Indigenous Pueblo community members sharing their ancestors’ rock art meaning and legacy.

Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the library and online via Zoom. Participants can watch a screening of the documentary “The American Revolution.” The screening will be followed by a group book discussion. Book copies of “Founding Brothers” are available at the library. Registration is required for Zoom attendance. To register, visit t.ly/DwWjH. The program is intended for adults.

Illuminate: A Chihuly-Inspired Art Workshop: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23. Attendees will be able to explore glass artist Dale Chihuly’s Macchia bowls. Participants also can create a Macchia bowl and receive a take-home battery-powered tealight. The event is open to people ages six and older.

Docs & Dialogue: Lucy Worsley Investigates: American Revolution: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. “Lucy Worsley Investigates: American Revolution” explore the tensions and turning points leading to the United States declaration of independence from Britain. The 110-minute documentary is part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

The Wizarding Workshop: Harry Potter-Inspired Crafts & More: 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. Participants can celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with snacks, crafts, costumes and themed drinks. The workshop also features a screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

Movie Matinee: Cars: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30. The library will celebrate Granville Cruise Night and Route 66’s 100th anniversary with a screening of “Cars.”

Wed Story time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Friday Stem/Art: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, 17,24 and 31.

Book Discussion Group: 1 p.m. Monday, July 13 and 27. Attendees will be able to make book recommendations and share book insights, views, and opinions.

Condit Branch, 105 N. Center St., Putnam

Coffee, Color, and Conversation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.

Wind and Ribbons: A Fourth of July Craft Workshop: 3 p.m. Thursday, July 2. Participants can create a windsock and receive a take-home glow stick bracelet. Materials will be provided. The program is open to people ages eight and older.

Docs & Dialogue: The Gettysburg Story: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 2. “The Gettysburg Story” tells the story of the events and human stories behind the Battle of Gettysburg. The documentary also uses cinematography to capture the battlefield’s full scale bring sites such as Little Round Top, Devil’s Den, Cemetery Ridge and the fields of Pickett’s Charge to life. The 56-minute documentary is part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

Adult Craft- Windchimes: Tuesday, July 7.

Games from the Past: A Colonial Play Day: 3 p.m. Thursday, July 9. Attendees will be able to play 18th century games such as cup and ball, hoops and sticks, hopscotch and checkers.

Docs & Dialogue: The City That Sold America: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 9. “The City That Sold America” explores how the city of Chicago gave fast food chains, soap operas, Kleenex, late night talk shows, toothpaste and icons including Tony the Tiger, the Jolly Green Giant and the Pillsbury Doughboy to the world. The documentary also will uncover the origins of market research, conscious branding and product placement. The 68-minute documentary is rated PG and part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

Kid’s Friday Fun: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 10.

Docs & Dialogue: Chicago Time Machine: 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16. “Chicago Time Machine” explores various Chicagoland stories from as far back as 14,000 years. The one-hour, 22-minute documentary is part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

Story time: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14.

Bunco Club: 10 Wednesday, July 15.

One Giant Leap: A Family Space Celebration: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16. Participants can celebrate the 1969 Moon Landing’s anniversary. The event includes a reading of the book “Max Goes to the Moon” by Jeffrey Bennet, NASA-inspired science activity and take-home moon art piece. Materials will be provided. The event is open to families with children ages six and older.

Mahjong: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22.

Movie Matinee: Misty: 3 p.m. Thursday, July 23. “Misty” tells the story of the community of Chincoteague Island preparing for its annual Pony Penning Day. Sibling Paul and Maureen Beebe are determined to catch Phantom, a horse know for its ability to elude capture.

Docs & Dialogue: From Rails to Trails: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 23. “From Rails to Trails” explores the 60-year struggle to turn former railroad corridors into rail-trails. The documentary also will follow the political, cultural and legal forces shaping the movement. The 56-minute documentary is part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

Kid’s Friday Fun: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 24.

Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at the library and online via Zoom. Attendees will be able to watch a screening of the documentary “The American Revolution.” The screening will be followed by a group book discussion. Book copies of “Answering the Cry for Freedom: Stories of African Americans and the American Revolution” by Gretchen Woelfle are available at the library. Registration is required for Zoom attendance. To register visit t.ly/C5SqL.

Game Day: 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 28.

Magnolia branch, 112 N. Chicago St.

Fourth of July craft: Tuesday, July 2.

Painting stepping stones: Tuesday, July 7.

Donuts, Juice and Coloring: Thursday, July 18.

Painting Coasters: Sunday, July 26.

McNabb branch, 322 W. Main St.

Paint the Sky: A Fireworks Art Workshop: 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 1. Participants can create a paper fireworks display with watercolors, glue and salt. Attendees also will receive a glow stick bracelet. Materials will be provided. The program is intended for people ages five and older.

Docs & Dialogue: Tractor Wars: 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1. “Tractor Wars” tells the story of the evolution of the tractor. The documentary also will focus on the competition between John Deere, Ford and International Harvester to create the first reliable all-purpose tractor. The 56-minute documentary is part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

Dino-Mite Glow: A Lantern Craft Workshop: 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.

Attenborough and the Sea Dragon: 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 8. “Attenborough and the Sea Dragon” follows Sir David Attenborough as he explores the story behind the discovery of an Ichthyosaur. Attenborough also pieces evidence together from animals globally to reveal how the Ichthyosaur lived. The 53-minute documentary is rated PG.

Dig it Find it Keep it: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11.

Docs & Dialogue: Route 66: The First 100 Years: 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. “Route 66: The First 100 Years” explores Route 66’s history, landmarks and stories. The documentary also uncovers the people and places which shaped the highway. The 27-minute documentary is part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

Sidewalk Chalk morning: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18.

Wear Your Roar: A Dinosaur Headband Workshop: 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. Attendees will be able to color, cut and assemble a triceratops headband. The event is open to people ages five and older.

Docs & Dialogue: 1964: The Fight for a Right: 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. “1964: The Fight for a Right” tells the story of Freedom Summer, a 10-week voter registration campaign in 1964. Civil rights activists descended on Mississippi to turn the nation’s attention to legalized injustice in th South from mid-June through August. The 56-minute documentary is part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

Dino Bingo: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25.

Meet Misty: Storytime & Craft: 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. Participants can listen to a reading of “Misty, the Wonder Pony.” Attendees also will be able to create a wooden wild pony. The program is open to people ages six and older.

Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together: 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the library and online via Zoom. Attendees will be able to watch a screening of the documentary “The American Revolution.” The screening will be followed by a group book discussion. Book copies of “The Astonishing Life of Octavian Nothing, Traitor to the Nation, Volume I: The Pox Party” by M.T. Anderson are available at the library. Registration is required for Zoom attendance. To register, visit t.ly/iASwE.

Standard branch, 128 First St.

My Kids Don’t Want My Stuff: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23. Participants can learn about estate planning and downsizing options with antiques expert Carolyn Law. Law also will discuss the pros and cons of private sale, charitable donation and consignment.

Beneath the Elegance: Unmasking the Resilience of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. Attendees will be able to learn about the life and tragedy’s of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Onassis also will be portrayed by historical presenter Michelle Gibbons.