The La Salle Today Podcast begins

The City of La Salle started the La Salle Today Podcast, with two episodes already in the books. (Shaw Local News Network)

Move over, Joe Rogan and Alex Cooper; the City of La Salle is entering the podcast game.

The City of La Salle started the La Salle Today Podcast, with two episodes already in the books.

“This is a new way the City of La Salle is going to be reaching out,” Community Development Director and Deputy City Clerk Brent Bader said at the opening of the episode.

Bader hosts the podcast alongside La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove. As the podcast develops, the duo will provide community updates, clarify issues for residents and provide details on city-wide programs.

Grove said that the podcast is the City’s way of letting folks in the area know what is important that’s going on in La Salle.

The weekly podcast is available on YouTube, the city website and the city’s Facebook page.

Bader said that the podcast is the first of many steps the City is taking in the digital space to better inform and interact with the community.

While nothing is finalized as of yet, Bader mentioned the possibility of an in-person QR code experience to help enhance residents’ opportunities to enjoy the downtown, natural and historic aspects of the city.

Aside from the pair of microphones, Bader said that no taxpayer money will go towards funding the podcast, and that help from interns is limiting the amount of time that he and the mayor are devoting to it.