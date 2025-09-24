Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 3

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 on Wednesday.
Williams earned the honor after he matched his career high with four touchdown passes against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He also threw for a season-high 298 yards, no interceptions, completed 67.9% of his passes and had a 142.6 passer rating. Williams’ four touchdown passes went to four different receivers, a first for a Chicago quarterback since 2018, according to the Bears.
Sunday was a big moment for Williams beyond the statistics. It felt and looked the first game where Williams was comfortable running head coach Ben Johnson’s offense. He did it by completing a 65-yard flea flicker to rookie Luther Burden III, converting on a two-minute drill at the end of the first half and a 19-play touchdown drive in the third quarter.
It was the first time that Williams won the award in his two-year career. He’s the first Chicago recipient of the award since wide receiver DJ Moore won it in Week 5 of 2023. Williams is the first quarterback to win the award since Justin Fields earned the honor in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
Williams and the Bears will try to build upon the success on Sunday when they travel to play the Las Vegas Raiders.