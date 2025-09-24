Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 3

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams reacts while running off of the field after beating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 on Wednesday.

Williams earned the honor after he matched his career high with four touchdown passes against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He also threw for a season-high 298 yards, no interceptions, completed 67.9% of his passes and had a 142.6 passer rating. Williams’ four touchdown passes went to four different receivers, a first for a Chicago quarterback since 2018, according to the Bears.

Earned it. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 24, 2025

Sunday was a big moment for Williams beyond the statistics. It felt and looked the first game where Williams was comfortable running head coach Ben Johnson’s offense. He did it by completing a 65-yard flea flicker to rookie Luther Burden III, converting on a two-minute drill at the end of the first half and a 19-play touchdown drive in the third quarter.

It was the first time that Williams won the award in his two-year career. He’s the first Chicago recipient of the award since wide receiver DJ Moore won it in Week 5 of 2023. Williams is the first quarterback to win the award since Justin Fields earned the honor in Week 9 of the 2022 season.

Williams and the Bears will try to build upon the success on Sunday when they travel to play the Las Vegas Raiders.