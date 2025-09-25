Ben Johnson is holding his players accountable. It could mean big things for these Bears: Silvy

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson smiles while walking off of the field after beating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

How did a 50 burger turn into a hotdog celebration just one week later? The answer is easy. Ben Johnson cooked.

Coaching matters.

We said it all of last season as every facet of the Bears’ dysfunction was on display. Instead of ending it, the entire coaching staff contributed to it, and a disastrous outcome from the “Hail Mary game” snowballed into a 10-game losing streak.

Johnson faced the same type of adversity to begin his head coaching career. The Bears choked away the opener against the Vikings and then that trip to the Motor City.

It wasn’t the homecoming Ben Johnson ever envisioned. Although the way the Bears’ head coach locks in, he’d probably tell you that he never pictured what his return to Detroit would look like.

Then the game started, and it didn’t look much different than a Matt Eberflus-led team.

Johnson answered a postgame question defiantly, saying, “I am not demoralized.”

It’s one thing to say it, it’s another thing to prove it. At his next news conference, Johnson sent a message to his players when he questioned his team’s effort. The money quote, …

“We don’t have the practice habits of a championship caliber team.” The Bears’ press room fell silent for a moment – this isn’t something we would hear from the nice-guy head coaches of the past.

We knew Johnson had the creative playbook, but many wondered if he would hold the team accountable without Dan Campbell at his side and if he could command the locker room. We also knew that the words would be hollow if the Bears didn’t take them to heart.

One of the worst players in the Lions game, Tyrique Stevenson, was the first to show that the message was received against Dallas. Stevenson’s peanut pull changed the early momentum the Cowboys grabbed and turned here we go again to HERE WE GO!

The Caleb Williams TD pass to Rome Odunze was a thing of beauty.

Then, as Jeff Joniak termed it, we witnessed “Ben’s big bag of fun” with a flea flicker that officially ushered in a new era of Bears football.

As glitzy as that play was, it was the Bears’ last drive of the half and their first of the third quarter that made the biggest impact in the win. Johnson worked the clock perfectly in a two-minute drive – a rarity in these parts. After a Cowboys punt, the Bears went on a 19-play, 10-minute drive that featured 11 straight runs, and the party was on after Williams threw his fourth TD pass on the day.

After the win, you witnessed pure joy as Williams handed Johnson a game ball and the entire team swarmed their coach. It was apparent that while he can be as tough on them as anyone, the players know they have someone special leading the team.

Yes, it’s only one game.

Yes, it came against the Cowboys, whose defense stinks.

Yes, CeeDee Lamb was injured early.

But the Bears did what we asked them to do after a miserable first two games; they stopped bleeding and gave all Bears fans a bit of hope.

As I wrote last week, several things in the Bears organization remain flawed, but the team hit a home run with Johnson. This is a true leader who holds his team accountable while building trust that his process works.

Johnson’s offense and play calling are as good as any in the NFL, and the development of Williams is progressing.

The proof is in the win, a game for which Caleb was named offensive player of the week.

All that said, nothing we saw in this past game will be remembered if the Bears lose to the Raiders – the same Raiders team that wanted to hire Johnson. Heading into the bye at 2-2 could change the tenor of the season with the revenge game against the Commanders on the horizon.

What happens in Vegas won’t stay in Vegas. It’s a pivotal game that could affect the rest of the year.

Just win, baby.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.