Why the Bears are going backwards yet again: Silvy

Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles, left, listens as President and CEO Kevin Warren speaks during an NFL football news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)

I get it … this is why you weren’t buying the offseason hype.

Offseason grades be damned, it’s another early wake-up call for Bears fans. But admit it, even the most skeptical Bears fan could not have predicted how this team would get to 0-2.

If I gave you a homework assignment in August to script the worst possible start this season, it probably would not have been as disheartening as the reality.

A home choke, destruction in Detroit, and the team’s best player, Jaylon Johnson, is probably out for the season.

JJ McCarthy has accounted for three touchdowns in his first two games – all of them came against the Bears in the fourth quarter in the opener. That quarter started a run where the Bears’ defense allowed 73 points in five quarters of football.

The 79 points allowed by the Bears this season are the worst in the NFL. The next closest is the Jets, who have given up 64.

So how are we here again? The answer is Ryan Poles.

On Sunday, Poles’ entire draft class was a non-factor. Colston Loveland and Luther Burden are backups who have combined for four catches and 14 yards.

The Bears had two of their second-round picks, Ozzy Tripilo and Shemar Turner, as healthy inactives on Sunday. There have been five healthy scratches for second-round picks in the NFL so far this season, and three of the five have been by the Bears.

Poles has drafted 34 players as general manager, not one has reached a Pro Bowl. So far, his record is 15-38, 3-17 in the division, and his team has lost 12 of its last 13 games. Poles also has a 14-game losing streak on his resume. He is quickly becoming one of the worst GMs in the history of Chicago sports.

And yet, the Bears elected to extend Poles two years before his contract was up.

The Bears are going backwards because they do business backwards.

We’ve documented what I call the Bears’ “circle of suck” a few times, and yet they haven’t learned their lesson and continue the vicious cycle without success.

In 2017, Ryan Pace hid that he was drafting Mitch Trubisky from John Fox and then expected Fox to develop the QB. It was a wasted year, and Fox was soon fired.

In 2021, the Bears allowed Pace and Matt Nagy to draft Justin Fields despite being on the hot seat, and they were fired a year later.

In 2023, outgoing president Ted Phillips helped the Bears purchase the land in Arlington Heights with a stadium plan in place. When Kevin Warren took over as team president, he immediately changed course and chased a pipe dream to build downtown.

In 2024, we warned the Bears not to keep Matt Eberflus while drafting a new quarterback – lessons that should’ve been learned with Trubisky and Fields.

Instead, the team turned up their nose, and chaos ruled the entire season as everyone was soon fired. Caleb Williams’ first season was sabotaged by stupidity, and a coaching search commenced a year after it should have.

It’s no surprise that Poles was hired by a committee that had Phillips and Bill Polian running the show. Phillips was on the brink of retirement, and Polian didn’t work for the team. Another member of that committee, Soup Campbell, was fired after the search.

Ben Johnson was a good choice, but it’s a lot to ask of a first-time head coach to overcome the bad practices of the team’s higher-ups.

You can make all the changes you want, but until the Bears truly change the way they do business, they’re not changing a thing. It’s the real reason the Bears haven’t had sustained success.

It’s no fun peaking at how the sausage is truly made, but if you win, you understand the process. The way the Bears make their sausage is enough to make even the biggest superfan sick.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.