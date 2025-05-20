Chicago Bears reportedly sign Joe Thuney to 2-year, $35 million extension

Kansas City Chiefs Joe Thuney plays the tackle position against the Houston Texans during the second half of a game last season in Kansas City, Mo. The Chicago Bears reportedly signed Thuney to a two-year contract extension Tuesday. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) (Reed Hoffmann/AP)

The Bears reportedly signed offensive guard Joe Thuney to a two-year, $35 million contract extension Tuesday. Thuney’s agent Mike McCartney was first to report the signing while NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first with the contract details.

The extension comes after Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded for Thuney, an All-Pro guard, this offseason from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure the interior of offensive line. Thuney had one year left on his contract but Poles seemed confident the two sides would agree on a deal.

“The coaching staff is tremendous,” Thuney said in March. “[Poles has] been awesome, making moves and adding [Jonah Jackson] and just the offensive line as a whole. It’s a process that I’m excited to start. It starts in OTAs, and building that chemistry, building that camaraderie. I am excited to be with and meet all the guys and get after it.”

Thuney is now the fourth expected starter on the offensive line secured beyond the 2025 season. The Bears also traded for guard Jonah Jackson this offseason and gave him a one-year contract extension that would keep him with the team in 2027. Poles also signed signed center Drew Dalman to a three-year contract while right tackle Darnell Wright will enter the third year of his rookie contract, which has a fifth-year club option.

The only question on the offensive line now is at left tackle. Starter Braxton Jones has one year left on his contract but likely won’t be ready to work out this offseason until training camp because of a late-season ankle injury. Second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie are expected to compete with Jones for the spot.

That competition will take place over the next few months as the Bears take part in offseason training activities, minicamp and eventually training camp. The Bears start OTAs at Halas Hall on Tuesday.