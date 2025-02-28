NFL Combine: Missouri’s Luther Burden III ready for next challenge to prove he’s the best

Luther Burden III has always liked a challenge.

Burden committed to Missouri out of East St. Louis in 2021 over offers from schools like Alabama and Georgia because he wanted to elevate the Tiger program. Once he got to Columbia, Mo., Burden wanted to become one of the nation’s top wide receivers and make program history along the way.

Check.

Check.

Burden had accomplished those goals when he met with reporters at the NFL Combine on Friday at the Indiana Convention Center.

The Tigers won 10 games in 2023 for the first time since 2014 and finished the year ranked top-10 in the nation. Burden also ranked near the top in many SEC and national receiving categories over the past two seasons.

Now Burden was ready for his next challenge: proving his worth in the NFL.

“I just want to show that I’m the best on the field at all times,” Burden, Friday Night Drive’s 2021 Offensive Player of the Year, said. “I’m just coming here, I’ve got my head down, chip on my shoulder, ready to work.”

Burden has shown his best on the field since he started making eye-popping catches with the Flyers. His ability to make leaping receptions and moves after catches made him one of the nation’s top prospects from the Class of 2022.

.@Football_Flyers alum and @MizzouFootball wide receiver Luther Burden III on his approach to the NFL Draft and what he believes he can do in the league. #Miz pic.twitter.com/2wnnzJe226 — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) February 28, 2025

After finding his role on Missouri as a freshman, Burden garnered national headlines with his play as a sophomore. Burden led the Tigers with 1,212 receiving yards, which ranked third in the SEC in 2023, and nine touchdowns off of 86 receptions. He earned First Team All-SEC First Team honors and finished as a Second Team All-American.

Opponents paid more attention to Burden this past fall, usually putting extra coverage on the wideout. Because of that, Burden finished second on the Tigers roster with 676 receiving yards but led the team with six touchdowns.

Burden said he felt like he became many defenses’ game plans.

“I’ve got a mentality of as soon as I get the ball to score,” Burden said. “I’m trying to put my team in the position to be successful.”

Burden is expected to be a first-round pick in April’s NFL Draft because of his 5-foot-11, 205-pound frame and speed. But he said there was more he wanted to show at the combine this week. He plans on working out for teams Saturday and showing off his ability to run different routes that he didn’t get a chance to run.

“I just want to show that I’m the best on the field at all times. I’m just coming here, I’ve got my head down, chip on my shoulder, ready to work.” — Luther Burden III, East St. Louis alumnus

East St. Louis alumnus Dominic Lovett missed playing with Burden with the Flyers but spent some time with him at Missouri before transferring over to Georgia. Lovett didn’t doubt Burden would impress teams during his talent on the field.

“You get the ball in his hands, he can make the play happen,” Lovett said. “He’s a great kid, great player. Whoever gets him is getting a stud.”

Burden said he most likely will go to the draft in Green Bay, Wisc., next month to celebrate all the hard work that he’s put in over the past couple of decades.

Then he’ll start to get ready for his next challenge.

“I’m trying to make the most out of my opportunity as soon as I get it, because you never know when you will get it again,” Burden said. “I’m just trying to do everything I can on this play to make something happen.”