Chicago Bears reportedly extend Kyler Gordon to three-year, $40 million extension

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Gordon reportedly agreed to a three-year extension with the Bears on Sunday. (Mark Busch)

The Bears reportedly signed cornerback Kyler Gordon to a three-year, $40 million extension that will keep Gordon in Chicago through the 2028 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the extension.

Extending Gordon was a top offseason priority for Bears general manager Ryan Poles. Gordon had one year left on his rookie contract after Poles selected him in the second round of the 2022 draft. He was Poles’ first draft pick as Bears GM.

ESPN source: Bears reached agreement today on a three-year, $40 million extension that includes $31.25 million guaranteed with CB Kyler Gordon. The deal now makes Gordon the NFL’s highest-paid slot corner and contractually ties him to Chicago through the 2028 season. pic.twitter.com/fWXyI5bCc2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2025

Gordon has developed into one of the better slot corners in the league since Poles drafted him out of Washington. He’s played in 42 games and started in 34 over three seasons, intercepting five passes, recovering four fumbles and forcing two fumbles. Gordon’s also pressured the quarterback, finishing with four quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.

Both new Bears head coach Ben Johnson and new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen singled out Gordon when they first met the media in their introductory press conferences. Allen called Gordon a “phenomenal nickel” when asked about the Bears’ secondary while Johnson also praised Gordon.

“Kyler Gordon, I think, is an outstanding nickel player,” Johnson said back in January. “I have a vision for how we can utilize him.”

Gordon’s extension locks up two major figures in the Bears’ secondary through the 2027 season. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson signed a four-year, $76 million extension with the team last offseason.

Gordon isn’t the lone member of the Bears secondary who could be in line for an extension. Safety Jaquan Brisker was Poles’ second overall draft selection in 2022 and could be considered for an extension after a productive first three seasons.

But Brisker misses 12 games last season due to a concussion. Poles might wait to see how Brisker plays in the coming months and the fall before working out an extension with the safety.