Examining what worked, what didn’t in Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles’ first three drafts

Ryan Poles Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles talks to reporters during a news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., last season. Poles will prepare for his fourth draft as Bears general manager set to take place in late April. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles faced a pivotal offseason for the organization after a disastrous 5-12 season. In just over two months, Poles fortified that belief by making major moves he hopes shapes the trajectory of the team.

First was the hiring of Ben Johnson as head coach. Johnson was considered to be a top head coaching candidate over the past few offseasons and he has assembled what many consider to be a talented coaching staff.

Then Poles addressed major roster concerns by making key additions. He traded for offensive tackles Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signed offensive center Drew Dalman, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo, among others.

Now Poles will turn his attention to the draft set to take place in Green Bay, Wisc., on April 24-26. The Bears hold seven picks heading into the draft, including three in the top 41.

Like most general managers, Poles had some hits and misses in his first three drafts. Here’s a look back at what worked and what didn’t.

2022

Bears selections: Kyler Gordon, S, Round 2, overall 39; Jaquan Brisker, S, 2, 48; Velus Jones Jr., WR, 3, 71; Braxton Jones, OT, 5, 168; Dominique Robinson, DE, 5, 174; Zachary Thomas, OT, 6, 186; Trestan Ebner, RB, 6, 203; Doug Kramer, C, 6, 207; Ja’Tyre Carter, OT, 7, 226; Elijah Hicks, S, 7, 254; Trenton Gill, 7, 255

Notable available players: Cam Jurgens (Philadelphia Eagles), C, 2, 51; Trey McBride (Arizona Cardinals), TE, 2, 55; James Cook (Buffalo Bills), RB, 2, 63; Nik Bonitto (Denver Broncos), LB, 2, 64; Jake Ferguson (Dallas Cowboys), TE, 4, 129; Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams), RB, 5, 164; DaRon Bland (Cowboys), CB, 5, 167; Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers), QB, 7, 262

Poles didn’t have a first-round pick in his first draft after former Bears general manager Ryan Pace sent it away in a trade that helped Pace select Justin Fields. But Poles did hit on his first couple selections in the second round.

Both Gordon and Brisker have been dependable starters who’ve helped the Bears secondary become one of the best in the league. The duo has made 69 combined starts over three seasons with eight interceptions, 12 quarterback hits and 20 tackles for loss.

Gordon could be a top candidate for a contract extension this offseason while Poles might want to see how Brisker returns next season after a concussion forced him to miss 12 games last year.

The issues for Poles start later in the draft. Velus Jones Jr. never found his footing as a wide receiver or kickoff returner despite getting different chances to succeed. The Bears waived him in October.

Braxton Jones has made 40 starts at left tackle with mixed results. He showed potential in his first season but has struggled to stop edge rushers since. Poles could give Braxton another look with an improved interior line with one year left on his contract or bring in another tackle in this year’s draft.

Poles had a great find in the seventh round with Hicks, who has proven to be a dependable backup in the secondary and a strong special teamer. Robinson hasn’t set himself apart as an edge rusher, appearing in six games last year while Kramer has served as a backup lineman, and fullback, at times.

Thomas, Carter, Gill and Ebner are all no longer with the team. Gill and Carter each played in games over two seasons for the Bears while Ebner played during his rookie year. Thomas never played for the Bears.

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright looks into the stands as he comes onto the field during a game at Soldier Field in Chicago a couple seasons ago. Wright was Bears general manager Ryan Poles' top draft pick in 2023. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

2023

Bears selections: Darnell Wright, OT, 1, 10; Gervon Dexter, DT, 2, 53; Tyrique Stevenson, CB, 2, 56; Zacch Pickens, DT, 3, 64; Roschon Johnson, RB, 4, 115; Tyler Scott, 4, 133; Noah Sewell, LB, 5, 148; Terell Smith, CB, 5, 165; Travis Bell, DT, 7, 218; Kendall Williamson, CB, 7, 258

Notable available players: Jalen Carter, (Eagles), DT, 1, 9; Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions), RB, 1, 12; Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks), WR, 1, 20; Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens), WR, 1, 22; Sam LaPorta (Lions), TE, 2, 34; Brian Branch (Lions), S, 2, 45; Marvin Mims (Broncos), WR, 2, 63

Poles’ second draft will always be remembered for the Bears trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for future draft capital and wide receiver DJ Moore. But the draft will also be remembered for whom Poles decided not to draft.

The Bears received the Panthers’ No. 9 overall pick in the draft as part of the trade for the Bears’ top pick. Top defensive tackle Jalen Carter was still available at No. 9 after some off-the-field issues lowered his value to teams. Poles decided to trade the pick to the Eagles, who selected Carter, for pick No. 10 and drafted Wright.

Wright has started all 33 games over two seasons for the Bears and many analysts are encouraged about his future after a good start to his career. But Jalen Carter has become one of the top disruptive defensive tackles in the league. Carter has 12.5 sacks and 32 quarterback hits, helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl in February.

Dexter, whom Poles chose to be his future at defensive tackle hasn’t enjoyed the same success. He seemed to take a positive step in his second season when he had four sacks and 10 quarterback hits in the first five games. But Dexter only added one more sack and nine quarterback hits in the remaining 10 games he played.

Poles added another talented player in the secondary with Stevenson. Over two years, he’s started 30 games and intercepted six passes, forced three fumbles and defended 28 passes. But moments like when he wasn’t paying attention at the end of the Bears’ loss to Commanders have raised some red flags.

Roschon Johnson has served as a backup over two seasons and rushed for 502 yards and eight touchdowns in 29 games. Smith has become a dependable backup while Sewell found a spot as a special teamer. Both Pickens and Scott have appeared in games but failed to gain more snaps under the former coaching staff.

The Bears waived both Bell and Williamson after their first training camp and both are now on other teams.

2024

Bears selections: Caleb Williams, QB, 1, 1; Rome Odunze, WR, 1, 9; Kiran Amegadjie, OT, 3, 75; Tory Taylor, 4, 122; Austin Booker, DE, 5, 144

Notable available players: Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), QB, 1, 2; Drake Maye (New England Patriots), QB, 1, 3; Malik Nabers (New York Giants), WR, 1, 6; Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders), TE, 1, 13; Jared Verse (Rams), DE, 1, 19; Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars), WR, 1, 23

Last year’s class always seemed like it would be top-heavy with two top-10 picks and four total selections heading into the draft. A year later, that seems to be the case.

The 2024 class will always be remembered for drafting Williams, who at the time was the consensus No. 1 pick. Williams started all 17 games and broke a few Bears and NFL rookie records in a season filled with highs and lows. Poles and the Bears are hopeful Williams can take a big step in his second season under Ben Johnson.

Odunze showed traits of being a top receiver after receiving the third-most targets. He caught 54 passes for 734 yards and three touchdowns and should be featured more as the team’s No. 2 receiver behind Moore.

The questions in the class start from there.

After surprisingly selecting Amegadjie in the third round, he appeared in six games because of injury, including one forgettable start on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. The Bears will see whether a full offseason of workouts will help Amegadjie’s development after missing all offseason last year recovering from an injury.

Poles also surprised many by taking Taylor in the fourth round with other needs on the roster. He finished 14th in the NFL in averaging 47.4 yards per punt and punted the second-most at 3,911 yards.

Booker, who some considered to be a developmental pick, played all 17 games and had 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.