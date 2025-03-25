Here’s who analysts believe Chicago Bears will select in the 2025 NFL Draft

Chicago Bears fans react to USC quarterback Caleb Williams being chosen with the first overall pick during the first round of last year's NFL Draft in Detroit. The Bears will have three selections in the first two rounds of next month's draft in Green Bay, Wisc. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

The NFL is a couple weeks into its new league year and the dust has started to settle on free agency. While there are still some free agents left to be signed, teams and fans have started to shift their focus to next month’s draft in Green Bay, Wisc.

The Bears are in a different spot this time around compared to the past two seasons. General manager Ryan Poles doesn’t hold the No. 1 overall pick for the first time in three years. But Poles and new Bears head coach Ben Johnson do have some top draft capital.

Poles will have seven draft picks in the draft set to take place April 24-26. The Bears hold the No. 10 overall pick in the first round along with No. 39 and No. 41 in the second round. They’re also set to choose in the third (No. 72), fifth (No. 148) and seventh (No. 233 and 240) rounds.

Shaw Local has compiled mock drafts from across the NFL media landscape. Here’s what the experts think the Bears will do during the first round.

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Tannenbaum wrote (March 25): “Penn State’s Tyler Warren could be a great addition to the tight end room, and Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons would only continue the significant offensive line rework of the Bears' offseason. But Graham is still on the board, and the Bears would love to have a dominant pass-rushing defensive tackle -- even after signing Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo.”

Yahoo Sports

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald wrote (March 25): “The Bears have completely revamped the interior of their offensive line and now they find a long-term option at left tackle to finish their efforts up front.”

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Prisco wrote (March 25): “They upgraded their offensive line in free agency, but will continue to do so here by taking Banks to challenge Braxton Jones at left tackle.”

Ben Standig, The Athletic

Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia

Standig wrote (March 24): “Signing free agent Dayo Odeyingbo should not preclude the Bears from pursuing an edge defender, whether they’re monitoring a Trey Hendrickson trade or dipping into this deep class.”

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote (March 24): “Rather than merely be an additive presence, Jeanty could be the kind of figure who helps recalibrate the attack, creating big gains by slipping past would-be tacklers or bouncing off them.”

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia

Kiper wrote (March 18): “Williams is a toolsy prospect who can beat blockers with his speed or power. He missed time with an ankle injury early last season but still picked up five sacks. Given a little more time to develop, he could be a really solid NFL edge rusher.”

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Jeremiah wrote (March 18): “The overhaul of the offensive line is now complete with a new left tackle in place. Chicago’s trio of March O-line acquisitions would be sandwiched between two top-10 picks in Campbell and right tackle Darnell Wright.”

Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Flick wrote (March 25): “Chicago still needs help at tackle, and Membou may be the draft’s best. He’s athletic, strong and didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit in 2024.”

Connor Rogers, NBC Sports

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Rogers wrote (March 24): “Jeanty instantly takes pressure off Caleb Williams in the Bears offense and allows new head coach Ben Johnson to develop a lethal play-action passing attack.”

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Reuter wrote (March 21): “General manager Ryan Poles -- briefly a Bears offensive lineman himself -- may believe the athletic, long Membou can make the transition permanently to challenge Braxton Jones, a free agent in 2026, for the LT spot this season.”