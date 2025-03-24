Here are the Chicago Bears’ top positions of need following free agency additions

Bears Football Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles talks to media during a news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., earlier this month. Poles will have an expanded draft board after a few of their offseason moves this month. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Bears general manager Ryan Poles had a clear mission when it came to re-working his roster this offseason: upgrade the offensive and defensive lines.

Poles wasted little time addressing those needs over the past month. He traded for offensive tackles Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before free agency started and then signed center Drew Dalman. The Bears also boosted their defensive line by signing defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo.

With the moves, Poles turned over the interior of the offensive and defensive lines with experienced veterans and added an edge rusher with potential to succeed in new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s system. Although NFL free agency isn’t over, the biggest names are off the board. Any moves the Bears make now will likely be minor additions.

Poles also changed up the Bears’ approach to next month’s draft. At a press conference at the beginning of free agency two weeks ago, Poles said the team’s offseason moves opened up the team’s draft board. The Bears have the No. 10 overall selection and four of the top 73 choices.

With all that in mind, here are the Bears’ top areas of need following free agency.

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford causing a fumble that lead to the Bears first touchdown during their game this past season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Sweat is the Bears top returning edge rusher who could use some help on the other side of the defensive line. (Mark Busch)

1. Defensive end

The Bears struggled to create consistent pressure opposite of Montez Sweat for much of last year. That’s why Poles will still likely look to draft an edge rusher even though he signed Odeyingbo.

According to our latest depth chart prediction, Sweat and Odeyingbo are the projected starters with Austin Booker, Daniel Hardy, Dominique Robinson and Jamree Kromah all coming off the bench. Poles, new Bears head coach Ben Johnson and Allen all emphasized the importance of pressuring quarterbacks in waves, so while Odeyingbo has great potential, Poles might want to add another top pass rusher to the group.

Georgia’s Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams, Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. and Marshall’s Mike Green could all be interesting options.

It’s also worth noting that the Bears could address any of the top-three positions we’ve ranked here with their No. 10 pick. All three areas are still major needs for the Bears and who they draft will likely depend on who’s available after the first nine picks.

2. Offensive tackle

Poles replaced three starters from last season’s offensive line and he could continue his reconstruction with the left tackle spot. Darnell Wright is expected to return at right tackle.

Both Poles and Johnson voiced their support for starter Braxton Jones, who had surgery on his ankle toward the end of last season, despite some tough moments last year. Jones has one year left on his contract and the duo could want to see how Jones plays with better support from the interior. They might also want to see whether Kiran Amegadjie can compete for the spot with a full offseason.

But if the makeover does continue, there’s plenty of tackles to choose. LSU’s Will Campbell, Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr., Missouri’s Armand Membou and Ohio State’s Josh Simmons are all top options.

3. Defensive tackle

The Bears’ defensive tackle group has gained depth with Jarrett’s signing. He likely becomes a starter along with Andrew Billings while Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens, Chris Williams and Jonathan Ford will all come off the bench.

It quickly became clear during Jarrett’s introductory press conference that the Bears signed him for his leadership skills on top of his consistent production on the field. But at 31, Jarrett won’t be a long-term solution at tackle.

Poles might want to draft someone who can learn under Jarrett. The Bears will also pressure the quarterback in waves from the middle.

If Michigan tackle Mason Graham drops to the Bears at 10, Poles might not hesitate to select him. He could also address the spot in the second round.

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift tries to get outside of Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed during their game Sunday this past season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Swift returns as the Bears' starting running back but the team could look to boost the running back room in next month's draft. (Mark Busch)

4. Running back

D’Andre Swift returns as a starter at running back while Roschon Johnson has shown himself to be a dependable back when given a chance. Travis Homer and Ian Wheeler are both also expected to come off the bench.

Both Poles and Ben Johnson reiterated their support of Swift, but a deep running back class could entice them to draft a back with their first few picks. Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton, Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson and Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins are some of the top running back prospects.

5. Safety

The Bears are expected to return both of their starting safeties, but there are questions surrounding the group. Kevin Byard played well in his first year with the team last season, but at 31 and with one year left on his contract, the Bears might want to plan for the future with a pick this year.

There’s also uncertainty about Jaquan Brisker as he returns from a concussion that held him out of the last 12 games of the season. Brisker has entered concussion protocol a few times in his career and it remains to be seen whether, if at all, Brisker will need to adjust his aggressive playing style.

Georgia’s Malaki Starks, South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori, Penn State’s Kevin Winston Jr. and Texas’ Andrew Mukuba are top safety options.