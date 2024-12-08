Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates from Levi's Stadium in California

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Chicago Bears begin their next chapter on Sunday in California. The team is playing its first game since firing head coach Matt Eberflus. This will mark the first game with interim head coach Thomas Brown in charge.

The Bears (4-8) have lost six consecutive games. The 49ers (5-7) are also struggling amid a rash of injuries. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been hot since Brown took over the offense three weeks ago. The Bears hope that continues on Sunday.

Shaw Local Bears beat writer Sean Hammond will be reporting live from Santa Clara, California. Shaw Local enterprise reporter Michal Dwojak will be reporting from Chicago. Shaw Local Bears analyst Marc Silverman will provide his thoughts.

The Bears and the 49ers kick off at 3:25 p.m. CT. As always, I'll have live updates all game long.



Below is everything Bears fans need to know ahead of the game. Stay here all game long for live updates.

Bears announce inactive players

DJ Moore and D’Andre Swift are both active and expected to play Sunday. Both players entered the day listed as questionable with quad injuries, but both will suit up.

The following Bears players are inactive and will not play Sunday: receiver Tyler Scott, running back Roschon Johnson, offensive lineman Ryan Bates, defensive end Dominique Robinson, safety Elijah Hicks, defensive back Ameer Speed and offensive tackle Larry Borom.

Latest injury updates

Notably, the 49ers already ruled out All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and star pass rusher Nick Bosa on Friday afternoon. Those are two big blows for the 49ers in the trenches. They were already expected to be without running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason, who both went on injured reserve this week.

Expect rookie Isaac Guerendo to start at running back and see the majority of the touches for head coach Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers.

For the Bears, receiver DJ Moore and running back D’Andre Swift are both listed as questionable with quad injuries, but both are widely expected to play. The Bears ruled out offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) and safety Elijah Hicks (ankle) on Friday.

The team called up running back Darrynton Evans and safety Adrian Colbert from the practice squad on Saturday for additional depth at those positions.

What to expect from Thomas Brown

The big question this week is what does this Bears team look like now that it has turned the page on the Eberflus era?

Brown will continue to call plays for the offense. He promoted wide receivers coach Chris Beatty to offensive coordinator. Brown also designated Beatty as his clock management guy in the waning minutes of each half. Managing the end of halves was Eberflus' biggest flaw as the head coach. Brown hopes they can do it better.

These final five games are a huge opportunity for Brown. Just three weeks ago, he was the passing game coordinator, two rungs below head coach on the organizational chart.

Can Brown win over his bosses and keep the job? It’s not out of the realm of possibilities, but the Bears must play well over the final five games.

General manager Ryan Poles and team president Kevin Warren will begin an “exhaustive” search for the team’s next coach.

With Poles and Warren working in tandem during the search, Silvy is wondering who is really in charge of this hiring process. Read his full weekly column here.

Here’s the ultimate list of Bears head coaching candidates, including more than 30 potential names to consider.

Here’s the latest on the 49ers

The 49ers have lost three consecutive games. This is a team that represented the NFC in the Super Bowl less than a year ago. But Shanahan’s group is struggling right now.

Here are the top five storylines to watch in Week 14.

In his first few media sessions, Brown has been a much different personality than Eberflus. Here’s what Brown said this week about his vision for the team moving forward.

Williams' development at the quarterback position will continue to be the most important thing to watch over the final five games. Here are five young Bears players to watch over the final five games.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

