Chicago Bears injury report: D’Andre Swift, DJ Moore both listed as questionable ahead of 49ers game

Bears running back D'Andre Swift gets outside of the New England Patriots defense in November at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – The Chicago Bears could be without starting running back D’Andre Swift and star wide receiver DJ Moore on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Both are dealing with quad injuries and both are listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s game.

Moore said he injured his quad early in the Lions game on Thanksgiving Day. He said he played through the injury for much of the afternoon.

“I play through everything,” Moore said on Friday at Halas Hall.

He did not, however, confirm if he will play Sunday.

The Bears could be in trouble at the running back position. In addition to Swift’s situation, backup running back Roschon Johnson has already been ruled out with a concussion. The Bears also ruled out offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion) and safety Elijah Hicks (ankle).

If Swift and Johnson both sit out Sunday’s game, the Bears will be down to only one available running back on the 53-man roster: third-string back Travis Homer. Homer has primarily been a special teams player. He has logged only three rushing attempts this season.

Interim head coach Thomas Brown has a history with Homer.

“I recruited Travis at Miami and coached him for three years, so definitely he’s always been dependable,” Brown said.

Brown was the Hurricanes offensive coordinator from 2016-18.

Additionally, the Bears could call up running backs Darrynton Evans and Demetric Felton Jr. from the practice squad. Evans played in five games for the Bears last season and six games in 2022.

But the new head coach really talked up his former Miami Hurricanes back.

“Travis is capable of doing everything for us offensively,” Brown said. “Anytime you talk about that position, running-back-wise, I’m not really into building a roster of situational guys. That position is so volatile, at some point all of them will go play.”

With Hicks out at the safety position, veteran backup Jonathan Owens will make his third consecutive start.