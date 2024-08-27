Here are all the players the Chicago Bears cut this week in order to trim 2024 roster to 53

Bears quarterback Brett Rypien looks for a receiver during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears trimmed their roster down to 53 players Tuesday afternoon. Just days ago, they had 90 players on the training camp roster. More than 30 players learned this week they did not make the team.

See the initial 53-man roster here.

There were some tough decisions for Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. The Bears could still put in waiver claims for players that other teams have cut. The roster, after all, is never complete.

Below are all the players the Bears waived or released this week. It’s possible a number of these players will return on the Bears’ practice squad. NFL teams can keep 16 players on the practice squad, plus a 17th if the 17th player comes from the league’s international program.

The cuts

The Bears waived the following players:

TE Brenden Bates

LB Micah Baskerville

OL Theo Benedet

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

OL Jerome Carvin

OL Jake Curhan

DL Michael Dwumfour

DL Jaylon Hutchings

WR John Jackson

DB Quindell Johnson

LB Carl Jones Jr.

DB Leon Jones

DL Jamree Kromah

WR Peter LeBlanc

LS Cameron Lyons

DT Keith Randolph

QB Austin Reed

DB Reddy Steward

DB Ro Torrence

P Corliss Waitman

LB Javin White

The following veterans were released and become free agents immediately:

FB Khari Blasingame

TE Stephen Carlson

DB Adrian Colbert

OL Aviante Collins

DL Byron Cowart

WR Collin Johnson

DB Tarvarius Moore

QB Brett Rypien

DB Greg Stroman Jr.

TE Tommy Sweeney

The following players were waived with an injury designation:

DB Douglas Coleman

Analysis

One name not on the list is defensive end Daniel Hardy. The 25-year-old pass rusher played well in the preseason and totaled 3.5 sacks. He did enough to earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster. Originally a Rams seventh-round draft pick in 2022, Hardy spent last season on the Bears’ practice squad.

The biggest surprise cut appears to be fullback Khari Blasingame. It’s possible Blasingame will return, though. The Bears are expected to place long snapper Patrick Scales on injured reserve, per multiple reports, which would free up a spot on the 53-man roster. Eberflus values having a fullback, and Blasingame is a prime candidate to re-sign with the team once a spot becomes available.

If Scales does go on IR, the Bears will be in need of a long snapper. They could bring back Cameron Lyons, who they cut Tuesday and who has never played in a regular-season game. It’s possible they’ll look for a long snapper with more experience though.

On the offensive line, Carter was a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, but he simply never found a permanent spot in the rotation. The Bears tried using him at tackle during camp in addition to his usual spot at guard.

At receiver, Johnson had a big preseason, but it wasn’t enough to earn a spot. This Bears’ wide receiver group – with DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze at the top – is a hard one to break into.

The quarterback spot is an interesting one. A late rule change might have led some teams to keep three quarterbacks on the active roster, but the Bears were not one of those teams.

The Bears cut both Rypien and Reed. They signed Rypien to a one-year, $1 million contract in March. They probably want to bring him back to the practice squad, but he’s free to go wherever he wants. If another team calls and offers him a spot on a 53-man roster, he’ll most likely take that over a practice squad spot. Reed, an undrafted rookie from Western Kentucky, could also be a practice squad candidate.