Chicago Bears training camp news: Caleb Williams connects with Rome Odunze for touchdown

LAKE FOREST – The Chicago Bears starters will not be playing Thursday at the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, but they will be taking in the sights and sounds of the Hall of Fame.

The Bears take on the Houston Texans on Thursday night in the NFL’s primetime preseason opener. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced Tuesday that quarterback Caleb Williams and the rest of the team’s starters will not play Thursday.

The whole team, however, will tour the Pro Football Hall of Fame and have the chance to meet with Bears legend Devin Hester – who is being inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, along with former Bears Steven McMichael and Julius Peppers. The players will also meet with Hall of Famers Jimbo Covert and Richard Dent, who played with McMichael on the 1985 Bears.

“It’s exciting to talk to those guys because you understand the work ethic, the passion, the togetherness, how they came together as a team and that’s always exciting,” Eberflus said. “And I ask a lot of questions to those guys and I glean a lot of information, a lot of wisdom from those championship teams. That’s what I hope our players will take away too.”

The Bears have a practice Wednesday at Halas Hall. Usually the team wouldn’t practice the day before a game, but the coaches still want the starters to get some practice time. They won’t practice again until Saturday.

Eberflus said the team will go through individual drills during Wednesday’s practice at Halas Hall, then will split up. The starters will practice, while the backups – who are playing in the game – will take it easy.

“The guys that are playing will be more of a walk-through setting to preserve their legs and learn the plan and all that staff,” Eberflus said.

Injury updates

Bears tight end Gerald Everett appeared to suffer an injury Tuesday. Everett hit the ground hard while attempting to make a catch in 7-on-7 drills. It’s unclear what the injury was.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon, running back Travis Homer, running back Ian Wheeler, defensive end Jacob Martin, right guard Nate Davis, receiver Nsimba Webster and tight end Marcedes Lewis did not practice Tuesday. Rookie tackle Kiran Amegadjie remains on the non-football injury list due to a quad injury.

Additionally, safety Jonathan Owens missed practice Tuesday and watched his wife Simone Biles win a gold medal with the U.S. women’s gymnastics team. Owens will remain in Paris through the individual all-around and return to the the U.S. on Saturday.

Practice notes

Caleb Williams Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass during practice on July 23 in Lake Forest. (Nam Huh/AP)

Williams led the Bears offense 60 yards for a touchdown with just three completions during a two-minute drill Tuesday. He connected with fellow rookie Rome Odunze on a touchdown pass in the back corner of the end zone. Safety Kevin Byard and cornerback Terell Smith were the nearest defenders on the play.

On the play prior, running back D’Andre Swift picked up some big yards after the catch on a short pass from Williams. That set up the big play for Odunze.

In another team situation later in practice, Williams connected with Odunze for a touchdown from inside the 5-yard line.

The defense’s highlight of the day was an interception for safety Jaquan Brisker in 11-on-11. Williams targeted Cole Kmet with a pass over the middle that might’ve been just a beat too late. The ball sailed a little bit and Brisker jumped up and caught it.

Williams speaks up

At the end of practice Monday, Williams broke down the huddle for the Bears. Typically it’s a veteran player who will do that. The rookie QB had something on his mind, though.

“[He was] just telling guys to clean up,” running back Khalil Herbert said.

William wanted to make sure the players were cleaning up after themselves in the team locker room.

“He’s not going to wait for anyone to say what needs to be said,” Herbert said. “He’s going to step up. Just being able to do that as a rookie is great. Guys respect that.”