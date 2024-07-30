Caleb Williams will not play in the Bears-Texans Hall of Fame game

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks to throw during mandatory minicamp on June 4 in Lake Forest. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams will not play in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday. Head coach Matt Eberflus announced the decision after Bears practice on Tuesday at Halas Hall.

Eberflus said that none of the team’s starters will play Thursday. Eberflus spoke with Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and they both agreed it was best to keep things basic on Thursday.

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent will start Thursday.

“It’s a great opportunity for the role players on our team,” Eberflus said.

The Bears will take on the Houston Texans on national TV in the NFL’s preseason opener. The game is at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, before Saturday’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

A day earlier on Monday, Williams expressed his desire to play in the game but noted that the decision was up to the coaching staff.

Williams said Tuesday that he felt every live rep he could get would be valuable.

“I always think there’s more pros than cons, if anything, especially for a young guy like myself,” Williams said. “The reps are always paramount for anybody like myself.”

In recent years, teams have not often played their starters in the Hall of Fame game. The Hall of Fame game is an extra preseason game. The Bears have three additional preseason games in August. They next play on Aug. 10 against the Buffalo Bills.

Eberflus previously said that Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, would likely play between 45 and 55 preseason snaps. NFL regular season games averaged 63 offensive plays per team last season.

“You’ve got three [games] left to do that,” Eberflus said. “It’s week to week, you always have to look at the health of your team. That can change, that can adjust. I do know we’re getting a lot of good reps in practice. That’s going to be equally as valuable.”