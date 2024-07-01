Top under-the-radar Chicago Bears players in 2024: No. 5 Zacch Pickens

Zach Pickens Bears defensive lineman Zacch Pickens listens to a question from the media at a news conference on May 5, 2023, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The Bears are heading toward a momentous training camp. Veteran players will report to Halas Hall for camp on July 19. The team will hit the practice field the following day.

All eyes will be on the Bears this summer. They have the No. 1 overall draft pick in Caleb Williams, and they will be the featured team on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

But who are some of the under-the-radar players who could be big contributors in 2024? Shaw Local is counting down the top five under-the-radar Bears this week. These could be players who are waiting for an opportunity to take on a bigger role, rookies looking to make an impact or simply a player who Bears fans aren’t talking enough about.

Here’s a look at No. 5 on the list.

No. 5 Zacch Pickens

Bears defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (left) and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. were both selected by the Bears in the 2023 NFL draft. At No. 64 overall in the draft, Pickens went just 11 picks after Dexter. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Position: Defensive tackle

Experience: Second season

Looking back: The Bears drafted defensive tackle Zacch Pickens in 2023 with the first pick of the third round (No. 64 overall). It came just 11 picks after they had already selected another defensive tackle in Gervon Dexter. After the draft, the two interior linemen discussed becoming the next dynamic duo for the Bears’ defense. But the 2023 season was about baby steps for these two.

Dexter emerged as a potential starter who has big expectations on his shoulders in 2024. Pickens, meanwhile, played a much smaller role in 2023. He served as a rotational piece for the defensive line. He appeared in all 17 games but played only about 25% of the team’s defensive snaps. He totaled 20 combined tackles, plus half a sack, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.

The stats, though, didn’t tell the whole story. Pickens has a quick first step and his effect on the game is much more evident when watching the film from last season than in his stats. He simply didn’t have a lot of opportunities with veterans and Dexter ahead of him on the depth chart.

Looking forward: With veteran defensive tackle Justin Jones now playing for the Arizona Cardinals, Dexter is stepping into Jones’ vacated starting spot. That will, presumably, lead to more snaps for Pickens coming off the bench. More opportunities should allow Pickens to show more than he did during his rookie season.

Both Dexter and Pickens worked hard during the offseason to become more athletic versions of themselves.

“You can see for two big men, they can run now,” defensive line coach Travis Smith said. “Both of them. And they both made the numbers, at least, they did a really good job of taking [weight] off without taking it off, making sure they’re improving physically. We’re really happy with where they are now.”

Much of the focus will be on Dexter because he’s entering the starting lineup, but Pickens also has the potential to make big strides in year No. 2. While he still might have limited opportunities, if he can take advantage when his time comes he will see more and more playing time as the year goes along.