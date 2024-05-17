How much will it cost to watch or stream the NFL, Chicago Bears in 2024?

Chicago Bears fans express emotion during a game against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The NFL released its 2024 schedule earlier this week. Bears fans now know the dates and times for all 17 games in 2024.

The NFL slate includes more streaming-only games than ever before. The league announced that its Christmas Day doubleheader (which falls on a Wednesday) will be available only on Netflix.

The NFL has been trending toward more and more streaming-only games in recent years, and adding a streaming giant like Netflix to the mix seems fitting. But streaming all of the NFL games will cost fans a pretty penny.

Amazon Prime Video has the rights to all “Thursday Night Football” games (not including the season kickoff game or Thanksgiving). Netflix, Peacock and ESPN+ will all stream at least one exclusive NFL regular season game. Prime Video will also stream one playoff game during the wild card round.

Here’s a look at what it will cost to stream all the NFL games during the 2024 season.

Streaming subscriptions

NFL Sunday Ticket: Four payments of $112.25 (or $449 per year) if you don’t have a YouTube TV plan. If you do have a YouTube TV plan (YouTube TV starts at $72.99 per month), it will cost an additional four payments of $87.25 (or $349 per year).

Netflix: 6.99 per month

Amazon Prime Video: $8.99 per month. It’s included if you already have Amazon Prime, which cost $14.99 per month.

Peacock: $5.99 per month

ESPN+: $10.99 per month

Total cost: $145.21 per month to purchase all streaming options (without a YouTube TV plan or Amazon Prime).

How can I watch NFL Redzone?

NFL RedZone is available with cable and on YouTube TV. Those who want NFL RedZone but don’t have a cable or a YouTube TV plan can purchase an NFL Plus Premium account, which costs $14.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

How can I watch the Bears?

Almost all Bears games during the 2024 season are available on Fox, CBS, NBC or ABC. All of those channels are available with a basic cable package (or for free with a digital antenna).

The London game against Jacksonville on Oct. 13 is on the NFL Network, which isn’t typically included on a basic cable plan. It will also be available with NFL Plus ($6.99 per month).

The “Thursday Night Football” matchup against Seattle on Dec. 26 is available only on Amazon Prime Video. That will cost $8.99 per month without an Amazon Prime account.