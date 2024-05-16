Chicago Bears’ 2024 schedule, kickoff times, broadcast slate

Chicago Bears fans react to their team selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick at the NFL draft on April 25 in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)

For Bears fans, it’s time to start planning.

The NFL released its full slate of 272 games on Wednesday. That included the Bears’ 17-game slate for the 2024 season.

No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams will likely make his NFL debut on Sept. 8 against the Titans at Soldier Field. He will face the arch-rival Packers for the first time on Nov. 17 at Soldier Field.

Below is the full 17-game schedule for head coach Matt Eberflus’ Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears 2024 game-by-game schedule

Here is the Bears’ schedule. All times are central.

• Preseason Hall of Fame Game: vs. Houston Texans (in Canton, Ohio), 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, ESPN

• Preseason Week 1: at Buffalo Bills, noon Saturday, Aug. 10

• Preseason Week 2: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, noon Saturday, Aug 17

• Preseason Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22

• Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans, noon Sunday, Sept. 8, Fox

• Week 2: at Houston Texans, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, NBC

• Week 3: at Indianapolis Colts, noon Sunday, Sept. 22, CBS

• Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams, noon Sunday, Sept. 29, Fox

• Week 5: vs. Carolina Panthers, noon Sunday, Oct. 6, Fox

• Week 6: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London), 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, NFL Network

• Week 7: Bye week

• Week 8: at Washington Commanders, noon Sunday, Oct. 27, CBS

• Week 9: at Arizona Cardinals, 3:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, CBS

• Week 10: vs. New England Patriots, noon Sunday, Nov. 10, Fox

• Week 11: vs. Green Bay Packers, noon Sunday, Nov. 17, Fox

• Week 12: vs. Minnesota Vikings, noon Sunday, Nov. 24, Fox

• Week 13: at Detroit Lions, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving), CBS

• Week 14: at San Francisco 49ers, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Fox

• Week 15: at Minnesota Vikings, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, ABC

• Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions, noon Sunday, Dec. 22, Fox

• Week 17: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, Amazon Prime

• Week 18: at Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 4, or Sunday, Jan 5, TBD