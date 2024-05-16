Bears

Chicago Bears’ 2024 schedule, kickoff times, broadcast slate

Bears open season against Titans at Soldier Field

By Sean Hammond
Chicago Bears fans react to Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams being chosen with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL Draft, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Chicago Bears fans react to their team selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick at the NFL draft on April 25 in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)

For Bears fans, it’s time to start planning.

The NFL released its full slate of 272 games on Wednesday. That included the Bears’ 17-game slate for the 2024 season.

No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams will likely make his NFL debut on Sept. 8 against the Titans at Soldier Field. He will face the arch-rival Packers for the first time on Nov. 17 at Soldier Field.

Below is the full 17-game schedule for head coach Matt Eberflus’ Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears 2024 game-by-game schedule

Here is the Bears’ schedule. All times are central.

 Preseason Hall of Fame Game: vs. Houston Texans (in Canton, Ohio), 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, ESPN

 Preseason Week 1: at Buffalo Bills, noon Saturday, Aug. 10

 Preseason Week 2: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, noon Saturday, Aug 17

 Preseason Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22

 Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans, noon Sunday, Sept. 8, Fox

 Week 2: at Houston Texans, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, NBC

 Week 3: at Indianapolis Colts, noon Sunday, Sept. 22, CBS

 Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams, noon Sunday, Sept. 29, Fox

 Week 5: vs. Carolina Panthers, noon Sunday, Oct. 6, Fox

 Week 6: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London), 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, NFL Network

 Week 7: Bye week

 Week 8: at Washington Commanders, noon Sunday, Oct. 27, CBS

 Week 9: at Arizona Cardinals, 3:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, CBS

 Week 10: vs. New England Patriots, noon Sunday, Nov. 10, Fox

 Week 11: vs. Green Bay Packers, noon Sunday, Nov. 17, Fox

 Week 12: vs. Minnesota Vikings, noon Sunday, Nov. 24, Fox

 Week 13: at Detroit Lions, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving), CBS

 Week 14: at San Francisco 49ers, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Fox

 Week 15: at Minnesota Vikings, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, ABC

 Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions, noon Sunday, Dec. 22, Fox

 Week 17: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, Amazon Prime

 Week 18: at Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 4, or Sunday, Jan 5, TBD

