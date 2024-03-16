Here are all the free agents the Chicago Bears have signed so far

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 29, 2023, in Landover, Md. Swift signed a free agent contract with the Bears this week. (Alex Brandon/AP)

LAKE FOREST – It has been a busy week in the NFL. Free agency negotiations began Monday. Bears general manager Ryan Poles made several additions to his football team.

The Bears added half a dozen players to the roster. The most notable addition was running back D’Andre Swift, who signed a three-year, $24.5 million with the team. Here’s a look at every player the Bears have signed so far.

RB D’Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift Former Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift looks on during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 26 in Philadelphia. Swift signed with the Bears in free agency. (Chris Szagola/AP)

Swift, 25, had a 1,000-yard season last year for the Philadelphia Eagles. This came after he spent his first three NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions. The Lions traded him to the Eagles last year during the draft.

Swift is a capable back who can excel both as a traditional runner and as a pass-catching back. He will likely become the Bears’ lead running back. He will also team up with returning Bears backs Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson.

“I don’t expect anything coming into it,” Swift said. “I’m going to come here and work and earn whatever role that they have for me.”

Swift’s deal makes him the seventh-highest paid running back in the league.

S Kevin Byard

Eagles safety Kevin Byard during a game against the New York Giants on Jan. 8 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston/AP)

The Eagles cut Byard before free agency began, which made him a free agent immediately. The Bears swooped in and signed him to a two-year, $15 million contract on Sunday. Byard is ready to be a leader for a Bears secondary that led the NFL with 22 interceptions last season.

Byard, 30, will likely become the starting free safety, replacing Eddie Jackson, who the team released last month. Byard is a two-time Pro Bowl safety who led the NFL with eight interceptions back in 2017. He spent seven and a half seasons with the Titans before they traded him to Philadelphia midway through the 2023 season.

TE Gerald Everett

Former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett has signed a two-year contract with the Bears. (Steven Senne/AP)

When the Los Angeles Rams drafted Everett in 2017, his tight ends coach during his rookie season was none other than Shane Waldron. Waldron is now in his first year as the Bears offensive coordinator. Everett and Waldron also worked together for a year in Seattle.

Everett, 29, spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and has had at least 400 receiving yards in each of the past five seasons. Waldron is known for using multiple tight ends, so Everett will probably see a lot of action along with starter Cole Kmet.

Everett signed a two-year contract worth $12 million, with incentives that could make it a $14 million deal.

S Jonathan Owens

Owens, 28, is a capable safety who also plays a big role on special teams. Last year with Green Bay, he started the year as a backup, but transitioned to a starting role for the final 11 games of the season. Owens spent four seasons with the Houston Texans prior to that. He figures to be the first safety off the bench if Byard or Jaquan Brisker were to suffer an injury.

so incredibly proud of my husband🤍

the grind never stops! this is just the beginning! — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

Owens is married to four-time Olympic gold-medal winning gymnast Simone Biles. Owens signed a two-year contract.

C Coleman Shelton

Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton gestures after a game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (Kyusung Gong/AP)

Shelton, 28, started all 17 games last season for the Los Angeles Rams at center. He’s likely the favorite to land the starting center job for the Bears, although he may have to battle it out with Ryan Bates for the position. Shelton spent the past five seasons with the Rams, where he worked with Waldron for a time. Shelton has appeared in 73 games over five NFL seasons, making 32 starts. Shelton is coming to Chicago on a one-year contract.

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

A special teams stud, Ogbongbemiga earned a one-year, $2.1 million contract with $1.1 million in guarantees that can max out at $2.5 million with incentives. Ogbongbemiga appeared in 47 games over three seasons with the Chargers. He started only two games on defense during that time, but he was a big-time contributor on special teams. Last season, he played 69% of special teams snaps for the Chargers.

The 25-year-old is a Nigerian native who played high school football in Canada. He went to Oklahoma State and was the eighth overall pick in the 2021 Canadian Football League draft, but elected to sign as an undrafted free agent in the NFL instead.

OL Matt Pryor

Pryor, 29, played with the San Francisco 49ers last season. He appeared in 15 games, playing primarily on special teams.

Before that, Pryor played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts. He overlapped with Matt Eberflus for one season in Indianapolis in 2021. Drafted by the Eagles with a sixth-round pick in 2018, Pryor has appeared in 75 NFL regular season games, making 24 starts. He has experience at numerous positions on the offensive line.

Pryor joined the Bears on a one-year contract.

QB Brett Rypien

Rypien, 27, spent four years with the Denver Broncos from 2019-22. He appeared in eight games with the Broncos, making three starts. In 2023, he played for the Rams, Seahawks and Jets at various times. He appeared in only two games (both with the Rams), making one start.

In total, Rypien has appeared in 10 NFL games during his career and is 2-2 in his four starts. He has completed 58% of his passes for 950 yards with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He joins a Bears quarterback group that includes Justin Fields and backup Tyson Bagent.