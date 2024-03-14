New Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard brings veteran voice to promising secondary

LAKE FOREST – New Bears safety Kevin Byard was doing his research all along. A prolific viewer of NFL film, Byard was well aware of what the Bears defense was doing during the second half of last season.

“That was popping up on film, how well those guys were playing,” Byard said Thursday at Halas Hall. “But like I said, I know a lot of these guys. Obviously, I’ve been watching [Jaquan] Brisker and Jaylon Johnson. And obviously, Kyler Gordon, the slot, he’s a twitchy guy, too. He’s really good. And Tyrique Stevenson was a rookie last year, so I think he played pretty good as well.”

Now Byard will be a part of that secondary.

Earlier this week, the Bears signed Byard to a two-year contract that is reportedly worth up to $15 million for the 30-year-old safety. He’s expected to replace departed veteran Eddie Jackson in the starting lineup.

Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowler, had been a fixture of the Bears’ defense over the past seven seasons. He was, however, due to make $18 million in 2024 and has been banged up with injuries over the past two seasons. In a cost-saving measure, the Bears released Jackson and signed Byard for approximately half the cost.

The hope is that the production will remain high. Byard was a bargain, but only because the safety position was oversaturated with free-agent talent. Jackson, Byard, Jordan Poyer, Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Rayshawn Jenkins and Marcus Maye were all released by their teams ahead of free agency.

Byard was a two-time Pro Bowler (2017 and 2021) during his eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He led the NFL with eight interceptions in 2017. In 2021, he totaled five interceptions, two forced fumbles and two touchdowns for the Titans defense. The Titans traded him to Philadelphia midway through last season, then the Eagles cut him on March 1 with one year remaining on his contract.

Byard plans to prove himself to his new Bears teammates with his work ethic. In eight NFL seasons, he said he never missed a practice due to injury. He has never, in fact, missed a game. He has appeared in 130 games over eight seasons, making 121 starts. Last year he started six games with the Titans and 10 with the Eagles (he lucked out and had two bye weeks).

“The first thing I always try to do with any group of guys is, first, earn their respect,” Byard said. “I think one of the best ways you earn their respect is by showing up every single day, working extremely hard, studying in the classroom, practicing. I’ve never missed practice before in my career, other than for the birth of my children. Being available, being there, being a good resource.”

The first thing I always try to do with any group of guys is, first, earn their respect. I think one of the best ways you earn their respect is by showing up every single day, working extremely hard, studying in the classroom, practicing.” — Kevin Byard, Bears safety

Byard will be the veteran voice in the room for the Bears secondary, a role that Jackson had previously played. The Bears also signed 28-year-old veteran Jonathan Owens this week. The returning Bears secondary is young. The Bears just signed Johnson, 24, to a four-year contract extension. Other than that, Brisker, Gordon and Stevenson are all on rookie contracts.

With Byard in the room, the Bears have a nice mix of youth and experience. Head coach Matt Eberflus’ defense led the NFL with 22 interceptions last season and the secondary appears to be one of the strengths of the team.

Byard said Brisker, who he will play alongside at safety, reminds him of his former Titans teammate Kenny Vaccaro, a hard-hitting safety for nearly a decade in the NFL. Brisker will continue to be the hard-hitter for the Bears, while Byard plays free safety on the back end.

“[Brisker is] a really good player, a guy that likes to talk and a guy that likes to hit,” Byard said. “Love playing with a guy like that.”