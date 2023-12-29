Chicago Bears injury report: WR Darnell Mooney ruled out; TE Cole Kmet questionable

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet is injured after making a catch late in the first half of their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Bears tight end Cole Kmet returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Kmet injured his knee last week in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. He racked up 107 receiving yards in the first half against the Cardinals, but didn’t play in the second half.

Kmet, a fourth-year pro, has never missed a game in his career. He has appeared in 65 consecutive Bears games.

“He looks pretty good there [at practice], so it’s positive,” head coach Matt Eberflus said on Friday at Halas Hall.

He looks pretty good there, so it’s positive.” — Matt Eberflus, Bears head coach

Receiver Darnell Mooney has been ruled out of Sunday’s game due to a concussion. Mooney did not practice at all this week. For Mooney, who is in the final year of his contract, this could be his last home game at Soldier Field as a member of the Bears.

If Mooney and Kmet are both unavailable, the Bears would be without two of their top three pass catchers. Leading receiver DJ Moore tweaked his ankle against the Cardinals, but has not been on the injury report this week.

“Surprised I wasn’t on the thing,” Moore said this week, referring to the injury report.

Moore said he healed up quick and will be fine.

Center Lucas Patrick (knee) is also listed as questionable. Patrick was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Veteran Dan Feeney is listed as the backup center on the depth chart.

Left guard Teven Jenkins (concussion) holds no injury designation ahead of the game. Eberflus said that Jenkins has cleared the concussion protocol.

Jenkins suffered a concussion on Dec. 17 against the Cleveland Browns. He missed practice the following week and did not play against Arizona. Jenkins has been a full participant in practice throughout this week.

Linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) were full participants in practice all week and hold no injury designation heading into the weekend.