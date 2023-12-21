Chicago Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins remains out, Darnell Mooney returns

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins stretches before the Bears take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a preseason game on Aug. 13, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

LAKE FOREST – Teven Jenkins again missed practice on Thursday at Halas Hall.

The Bears’ starting left guard suffered a concussion midway through Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. Jenkins has not practiced at all this week. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Jenkins remains in concussion protocol.

Jenkins will have several specific steps he has to pass before he can return to the football field. Jenkins’ concussion on Sunday did not look good. He had a trainer on each side of him holding his arms as he walked very slowly off the field at Cleveland Browns Stadium. He later took a cart from the Bears’ sideline back to the team’s locker room.

If Jenkins isn’t available for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, veteran guard Cody Whitehair likely would be the next man up. Whitehair finished last week’s game at left guard after Jenkins exited the contest.

Bears receiver Darnell Mooney returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday due to an illness, according to the Bears’ injury report. Defensive end DeMarcus Walker also returned to full participation after sitting out Wednesday with a shin injury.

Running back D’Onta Foreman (personal), tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest), linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) all sat out practice Thursday.

Running back Travis Homer (hamstring), cornerback Jaylon Jones (calf) and tight end Cole Kmet (quad) were limited participants.

The Bears take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Soldier Field.