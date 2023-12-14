Chicago Bears injury report: DJ Moore returns to practice; Jaquan Brisker sits out

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore gets behind the Detroit Lion secondary and catches a touchdown pass during a game Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Bears receiver DJ Moore returned to practice Thursday in a limited capacity after sitting out a day earlier on Wednesday.

Moore is dealing with an ankle this week after getting tackled hard in Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions. Moore tweaked his ankle after halftime and left the game for a short while. He did, however, return and finished the game.

Moore indicated after Sunday’s game that he would be fine, but he did sit out Wednesday when the team returned to practice at Halas Hall. The Bears will practice once more on Friday ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Additionally, safety Jaquan Brisker (groin), tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) sat out practice Thursday.

Brisker is coming off a 17-tackle performance against the Lions. That marked a career high for him and the most tackles by a Bears defensive back since at least 1960. Brisker was a limited participant on Wednesday before sitting out Thursday. It’s unclear if the injury happened during Sunday’s game or in practice Wednesday.

Linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) was a limited participant Thursday. Fellow linebacker Dylan Cole (personal) returned to full participation.