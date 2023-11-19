Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Live updates from Ford Field

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields puts on his helmet during the second half against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 1 at Ford Field in Detroit. (Duane Burleson/AP)

DETROIT – Justin Fields makes his return on Sunday. The Bears take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. Fields will make his first start in more than a month after dislocating his right thumb on Oct. 15.

Head coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears are looking to build off last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers. They will have a tough task ahead of them with a matchup against the 7-2 Detroit Lions, who lead the NFC North.

Below is everything Bears fans need to know ahead of the game. Stay here all game long for live updates.

Bears announce inactive players

Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, linebacker Jack Sanborn and running back D’Onta Foreman are all active and likely to play in Sunday’s game. Edmunds has not played since Oct. 29 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He injured his knee during that game. Foreman and Sanborn both dealt with ankle injuries this week in practice, but will suit up Sunday.

The Bears designated the following players inactive: receiver Velus Jones Jr., quarterback Nathan Peterman, safety Quindell Johnson, linebacker Noah Sewell, linebacker Micah Baskerville, guard Ja’Tyre Carter and defensive end Dominique Robinson.

Peterman is the emergency quarterback who can enter the game if both Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent suffer injuries.

Bears activate RB Khalil Herbert

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert stiff arms Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders on Oct. 1 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Bears activated running back Khalil Herbert off injured reserve on Saturday afternoon. Herbert hasn’t played since injuring his ankle on Oct. 5 during a game against the Washington Commanders. He was a full participant in practice all week.

Herbert joins a running back group that has played well, even without him. Running back D’Onta Foreman has emerged as the lead back with Herbert out. Foreman, however, is dealing with an ankle injury this week and is questionable to play in Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds returned to practice on Friday for the first time in several weeks. Edmunds is also questionable to play in Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn (ankle/illness) is questionable as well. Rookie linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) has already been ruled out. Sewell will not get to play against his brother, Lions tackle Penei Sewell. Noah Sewell tweaked his knee in practice Thursday and will be “week-to-week,” per Eberflus.

Fields holds no injury designation ahead of the game. He was a full participant in practice all week. He dislocated his thumb on Oct. 15 and missed four games. Backup Tyson Bagent went 2-2 as the starter in Fields’ place.

Right guard Nate Davis (ankle), fullback Khari Blasingame (concussion) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) were also full participants this week and do not hold any injury designation ahead of Sunday’s game.

What to expect from the Lions

The Lions are one of the best teams in football right now. Dating back to midway through last season, they’ve won 15 of their last 19 games. Quarterback Jared Goff has done a great job protecting the football this season, and he is letting his playmakers make plays.

Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has turned into one of the elite pass catchers in the game. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are one of the best one-two punches at running back. Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta looks like he could be giving the NFC North fits for years to come.

Here are five storylines to watch in Sunday’s game.

Silvy says the Bears have seven chances to change the narrative. It starts with Sunday. Read Silvy’s full column here. Look for his column every week at shawlocal.com.

The Bears offense is as healthy as it has been all season. Does that increase the pressure on Fields and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to produce results during these final seven games?

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

