Chicago Bears injury report: Tackle Larry Borom misses practice due to personal reason

Bears offensive tackle Larry Borom plays against the Tennessee Titans during a preseason game in 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. (Wade Payne/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Bears tackle Larry Borom was the most recent addition to the team’s practice report. Borom sat out practice Thursday due to a personal reason.

Borom has started six consecutive games at left tackle since starting left tackle Braxton Jones went on injured reserve with a neck injury. Jones returned to practice last week, opening up a 21-day window during which he could return to the active roster. Jones was a limited participant in practice on Thursday.

Jones suffered a neck injury in Week 2. Despite returning to practice last week, the Bears declined to activate him ahead of last week’s game against the Chargers. Head coach Matt Eberflus said he wanted to see Jones go through another week of practice.

It’s unclear how quickly Borom will return. This could increase the urgency for Jones to return at left tackle.

Meanwhile, quarterback Justin Fields remains out with a right thumb injury. Quarterback Tyson Bagent will start his third consecutive game in place of Fields.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), right guard Nate Davis (ankle), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee), tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) also sat out practice Thursday at Halas Hall.

Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and center Lucas Patrick (back) were full participants.