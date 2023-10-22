Five big takeaways from Chicago Bears’ win over Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent scrambles out of the pocket to avoid the rush of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby during Sunday's game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

CHICAGO – For the first time in more than a year, the Bears won a football game at Soldier Field on Sunday when they beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 30-12. They hadn’t won a home game since Sept. 25, 2022.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson was emotional after his two-interception performance. The Bears had three total takeaways and didn’t turn the ball over once, even with backup quarterback Tyson Bagent filling in for injured starter Justin Fields.

The Raiders were also starting a backup quarterback in 38-year-old veteran Brian Hoyer. The afternoon did not go well for Hoyer and the Raiders.

Here are the five big takeaways from Sunday’s game.

1. Bagent handled the pressure

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent throws on the run avoiding the pass rush of Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

With Fields sidelined by a dislocated right thumb, Bagent had the full week to prepare for his first NFL start. He reportedly had up to 65 friends and family members at Soldier Field for the game. On this weekend one year ago, the undrafted rookie from Division II Shepherd University was playing against West Chester University. On Sunday, he helped the Chicago Bears beat the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Not a lot of people get to say they started an NFL game, let alone win an NFL game,” Bagent said.

Bagent wasn’t electric, but he did enough to win the football game. He went 21-for-29 passing for 162 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He also ran for 24 yards on three carries. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, he attempted only four passes that went more than 10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

The Bears leaned on their run game and didn’t ask Bagent to do too much. The Bears ran for 4.6 yards per carry and totaled 173 rushing yards, even with starter Khalil Herbert sidelined by an ankle injury.

Make no mistake, there is no quarterback controversy in Chicago. The Bears will continue to evaluate Fields’ thumb this week.

“Justin is our starting quarterback,” head coach Matt Eberflus said after the game. “Again, Tyson is the backup, came in and did a nice job.”

Anyone who thinks the Bears are going to move ahead with Bagent over Fields is mistaken.

2. Foreman’s hat trick

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman gets outside of the Las Vegas Raiders defense during Sunday's game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

D’Onta Foreman waited more than a month for his chance. The Bears signed Foreman to a free agent contract in March. At the time, Foreman thought he would compete for the starting job. After playing in Week 1, he spent the next four games inactive, benched in favor of Herbert and Roschon Johnson.

With Herbert and Johnson out the past two weeks due to injures (Herbert an ankle, Johnson a concussion), Foreman has been ... really, really good.

Sunday he scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving. He was so good that on his third touchdown, when Bagent dropped back to pass, the QB knew who he was trusting.

“D’Onta played out of his mind today,” Bagent said.

Foreman finished the day with 89 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He also caught three passes for 31 yards and a score.

“We definitely needed that,” Foreman said of the win. “I think we played together as a team, complimented each other on offense and defense. Plus three in turnovers. I think that’s definitely been hurting us in games. So that was great to see. I feel like we ran the ball well.”

3. Offensive line plays rock solid

Even with starting right guard Nate Davis sidelined by an ankle injury, the Bears looked rock solid along the offensive line. Cody Whitehair started at left guard and Teven Jenkins took Davis’ spot at right guard. Lucas Patrick was in the starting lineup at center.

There were some penalties and miscues, but overall the line was solid, especially in the run game. They sprung Foreman free multiple times and gave the running back the opportunity to do what he did.

“Putting Teven back over to where he played last year, I think that’s very comfortable for him, and then having Cody back in his spot, that left spot,” Eberflus said. “So you’ve got a lot of experience in the middle part of your offensive line there. I mean, just look at the total reps of being at center, right guard, left guard, there’s some familiarity there for those guys and comfort level.”

Jenkins spent last year at right guard before moving to the left side over the offseason. Whitehair played left guard the past two seasons before moving to center in the offseason. The Bears could be onto something with this group as it is now.

What happens when Davis comes back is anybody’s guess. But the Bears might not have to worry about that for a few weeks.

4. Turnovers win the day

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds celebrates with teammates after intercepting a Las Vegas Raiders pass during Sunday's game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Johnson had his two interceptions Sunday, including a pick-six touchdown. For him, Sunday was a statement game. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds also had an interception. The Bears won the turnover battle, 3-0.

“At the end of the day, it’s about opportunities and I know for me I don’t want to miss any opportunities,” Johnson said. “Just today being able to capitalize, just felt good and reassured me of who I am. I know what I can do and I know I can take the ball away.”

The Raiders went 2-for-9 on third downs. At quarterback, Hoyer completed only 53% of his pass attempts. Las Vegas rushed for only 39 yards. Top receiver Davante Adams started the game hot, catching a handful of passes in the first quarter, but finished the day with 57 yards on seven catches.

The defense wanted to rally around Bagent. They saw the confidence he played with in practice.

“Training camp you go against the offense a whole lot, just seeing his playmaking ability,” Edmunds said. “He made a lot of good plays running and throwing the ball. In the preseason he made a lot of good plays.”

5. Bagent’s arm strength

During his first NFL appearance last week in relief of Fields, Bagent had a couple of passes that didn’t have a lot of zip on them. It raised some concerns about his arm strength. The Bears coaching staff raised that concern on their own Sunday. At the end of the first half, with just seconds remaining for a Hail Mary toss toward the end zone, the Bears pulled Bagent in favor of Nathan Peterman.

It would’ve been about a 60-yard throw. Peterman was pressured and didn’t end up getting a pass off.

“He has a big arm,” Eberflus said of Peterman. “That was outside of our normal time to do that in terms of field position. So we just put him back there.”

Tyson Bagent did not attempt a single pass more than 20 yards down field on Sunday, per @NextGenStats. pic.twitter.com/oY5bwErYTE — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 22, 2023

Combined with the fact that Bagent didn’t attempt a pass more than 20 yards down field, it brings up the question of whether the Bears are confident with Bagent throwing the football down field. It’s not surprising the Bears would keep the passing attack short with a backup quarterback, and on Sunday Bagent didn’t need to throw it deep.

But the Hail Mary was curious.

“I’ve got a cannon,” Bagent said. “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t. I had one [throw] this week that came off my hand a little funny, but never want to get it twisted. Nate’s got a very powerful arm as well. But I like to think that I’ve got an extremely strong arm and the ball most definitely would have got there.”